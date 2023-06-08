This is the most versatile smart lock I've seen so far - and Apple users will love it

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

A great smart lock is arguably the foundation of any smart home system. For years now, there have been very few HomeKit-compatible smart locks on the market that support Apple's Home Key. But more companies are trying to change that. One of which is Aqara.

An internationally-renowned smart home devices manufacturer, Aqara has been selling smart locks compatible with Apple Home Key for a while now, but exclusively in East Asian countries like Malaysia and Singapore.

Now, the company is launching its first Home Key smart lock in the U.S., the Aqara U100 available right now for the price of $190. Was the wait worth it? I've been testing it out for the past few weeks, and the short answer is: Absolutely.

Getting the Aqara U100 on my front door was fairly easy, even though my review unit didn't come with instructions. It took a few minutes to figure out which piece goes on before the other, but a deadbolt is a pretty straightforward mechanism. The entire process took less than 15 minutes.

Once the U100 smart lock was on the door, I set it up with the Aqara app on my iPhone and used an Aqara M2 Hub to connect to it.

I used the Aqara Hub M2 to set up the U100 lock. Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Though an Aqara Hub isn't necessary to use the basic features of the smart lock, you do need it to perform remote lock and unlock actions, view the current lock status and configure password settings from your phone, and create automations with other Aqara devices.

Without a hub, the U100 lock can only connect to your phone via Bluetooth and be controlled as long as you're within Bluetooth range.

The lock blends seamlessly alongside my door. Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The Aqara U100 smart lock is unique in the U.S. as it's the only smart lock on the market to offer the following unlocking options simultaneously:

Passcode unlock: The U100 lock features a keypad to enter 6-10 digit passcodes to unlock, and users can add one-time passcodes or ones that only work during a preset time period, like for a babysitter every weekday from 3-6 p.m. The lock can have up to 75 passwords set up in the app.

The U100 lock features a keypad to enter 6-10 digit passcodes to unlock, and users can add one-time passcodes or ones that only work during a preset time period, like for a babysitter every weekday from 3-6 p.m. The lock can have up to 75 passwords set up in the app. Fingerprint unlock: After setting up my U100 to unlock with my fingerprint, I've never had issues with it not recognizing it or failing to respond to it. Users can add up to 50 fingerprints in the app and Aqara says its fingerprint reader features a 98.6% recognition rate.

After setting up my U100 to unlock with my fingerprint, I've never had issues with it not recognizing it or failing to respond to it. Users can add up to 50 fingerprints in the app and Aqara says its fingerprint reader features a 98.6% recognition rate. Apple Home Key: I set up the U100 lock to unlock with my iPhone using the NFC-powered Apple Home Key. This adds a virtual key to your iPhone's Wallet and you can unlock your smart lock only by bringing your iPhone or Apple Watch close to it.

I set up the U100 lock to unlock with my iPhone using the NFC-powered Apple Home Key. This adds a virtual key to your iPhone's Wallet and you can unlock your smart lock only by bringing your iPhone or Apple Watch close to it. NFC tags: You can also program NFC tags to unlock the Aqara U100, which is perfect for anyone that isn't an Apple user or to use as keycards for houseguests.

You can also program NFC tags to unlock the Aqara U100, which is perfect for anyone that isn't an Apple user or to use as keycards for houseguests. Mechanical keys: The U100 smart lock comes with two physical keys to use with it, and the keyhole is hidden behind a sliding panel on the face of the lock.

Though I didn't find the Aqara mobile app to be very intuitive, I loved the different features available for the U100 lock. You can add different users and give them each a unique unlocking method. For example, I've given myself a passcode and a fingerprint so that I always know who entered and how when I'm checking the lock's event history.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The app also lets you customize alert settings and choose the voice volume and language for any voice alerts during the locking operation. You can set the device to auto-lock when the door is closed (with no extra modules required) thanks to a built-in gyroscope for motion detection.

That being said, it wasn't all sunshine and automatically locked doors. I struggled at times to get the U100 to lock behind me or when I swiped it, and at one point had to go back inside to find the mechanical key because it wasn't working for me.

The Aqara U100 smart lock has a hidden keyhole. Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Though my experience was mostly positive, I also found the app to be very slow and unreliable at giving me the lock status, even when my phone was within Bluetooth range. Sometimes it'd just give me the wrong status and say the door was locked when I could clearly see it wasn't.

I still loved the Aqara U100 because of two things: 1.) The pros outweigh the cons and 2) It's such a new product with incoming firmware upgrades that are constantly improving its performance.

The Aqara U100 smart lock doesn't align symmetrically when installed. Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Considering how elaborate smart locks can get, I went into this review prejudiced for the simplicity of the Level Lock+ and the sleek design of the Yale Assure Lock SL. But all the additional unlocking features that make the Aqara U100 unique has turned me around.

Being able to consistently (and flexibly) unlock my door with either my fingerprint or Apple Watch, and not one or the other, has added the exact amount of convenience to my life that I look for in all smart home devices.