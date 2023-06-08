This is the most versatile smart lock I've seen so far - and Apple users will love it

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
A great smart lock is arguably the foundation of any smart home system. For years now, there have been very few HomeKit-compatible smart locks on the market that support Apple's Home Key. But more companies are trying to change that. One of which is Aqara.
An internationally-renowned smart home devices manufacturer, Aqara has been selling smart locks compatible with Apple Home Key for a while now, but exclusively in East Asian countries like Malaysia and Singapore.
Also: iPhone users, this smart lock was literally made for you
Now, the company is launching its first Home Key smart lock in the U.S., the Aqara U100 available right now for the price of $190. Was the wait worth it? I've been testing it out for the past few weeks, and the short answer is: Absolutely.
The Aqara U100 smart lock is the first in the U.S. to combine Apple Home Key, keypad, fingerprint, NFC tags, and a physical key for unlocking options all for $190.
Getting the Aqara U100 on my front door was fairly easy, even though my review unit didn't come with instructions. It took a few minutes to figure out which piece goes on before the other, but a deadbolt is a pretty straightforward mechanism. The entire process took less than 15 minutes.
Also: Putting off installing smart locks? Here's why I'm glad I finally did
Once the U100 smart lock was on the door, I set it up with the Aqara app on my iPhone and used an Aqara M2 Hub to connect to it.
Though an Aqara Hub isn't necessary to use the basic features of the smart lock, you do need it to perform remote lock and unlock actions, view the current lock status and configure password settings from your phone, and create automations with other Aqara devices.
Without a hub, the U100 lock can only connect to your phone via Bluetooth and be controlled as long as you're within Bluetooth range.
The Aqara U100 smart lock is unique in the U.S. as it's the only smart lock on the market to offer the following unlocking options simultaneously:
Though I didn't find the Aqara mobile app to be very intuitive, I loved the different features available for the U100 lock. You can add different users and give them each a unique unlocking method. For example, I've given myself a passcode and a fingerprint so that I always know who entered and how when I'm checking the lock's event history.
The app also lets you customize alert settings and choose the voice volume and language for any voice alerts during the locking operation. You can set the device to auto-lock when the door is closed (with no extra modules required) thanks to a built-in gyroscope for motion detection.
Also: SwitchBot Lock: A potential smart lock solution for renters and HOA residents
That being said, it wasn't all sunshine and automatically locked doors. I struggled at times to get the U100 to lock behind me or when I swiped it, and at one point had to go back inside to find the mechanical key because it wasn't working for me.
Though my experience was mostly positive, I also found the app to be very slow and unreliable at giving me the lock status, even when my phone was within Bluetooth range. Sometimes it'd just give me the wrong status and say the door was locked when I could clearly see it wasn't.
I still loved the Aqara U100 because of two things: 1.) The pros outweigh the cons and 2) It's such a new product with incoming firmware upgrades that are constantly improving its performance.
Considering how elaborate smart locks can get, I went into this review prejudiced for the simplicity of the Level Lock+ and the sleek design of the Yale Assure Lock SL. But all the additional unlocking features that make the Aqara U100 unique has turned me around.
Being able to consistently (and flexibly) unlock my door with either my fingerprint or Apple Watch, and not one or the other, has added the exact amount of convenience to my life that I look for in all smart home devices.