This new rechargeable smart lock doesn't change your front door's exterior
Abode, a DIY smart home and security company, is launching a new smart lock with some unique capabilities, including a rechargeable battery and the ability to integrate with an existing deadbolt for ease of installation.
The new Abode Lock is installed on the interior side of the door, ensuring the exterior look of the door remains unaltered, unless users want to install the included keypad outside. Like the SwitchBot smart lock, this is a perfect option for renters, those with a restrictive HOA, or anyone looking to maintain their current aesthetic with a little extra smarts.
Though users can lock and unlock the Abode Lock using the app on their smartphones, the lock includes a separate keypad, powered by AA batteries. The keypad connects to the lock via Bluetooth, supports PIN codes, and recognizes fingerprints to unlock, for extra versatility.
Users can add up to 50 different fingerprints divided among 10 unique users, giving different family members the ability to unlock their door quickly and easily.
If you're planning on hosting guests or looking for an easy way to let the dog walker in remotely, the Abode Lock also lets users create personalized PIN codes for up to 10 unique users, including one-time use codes with an expiration date and time.
Though the lock doesn't have the ability to recognize when the door is closed to lock itself, like other locks, it can be set up to auto-lock after a set amount of time of being unlocked.
The Abode Lock is available for $130 and the company says it seamlessly integrates with a larger Abode system, though it can work as a standalone solution.