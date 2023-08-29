'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This smart device is changing what aging looks like
Aging in place can represent many things to older adults. For many, having the ability to grow older at home represents dignity. But with many older adults needing around-the-clock supervision, this isn't always possible. Nomo Smart Care is a new line of products that can return independence to a lot of older adults who wouldn't be able to age in place otherwise.
The system can alert caregivers when motion has or hasn't been detected, such as when a medicine cabinet door remains closed past when a medication is due to be taken, a person falls, or a door is opened outside of a normal routine.
"Nomo Smart Care allows families to equally distribute caregiving responsibilities, even if a family member lives halfway around the world," says Mike O'Shaughnessy, co-founder and CEO of Nomo International Inc. "As my parents aged, so much of the responsibility fell to my sister as she lived close and selflessly took on the role of caregiver for both my mother and my father. Nomo Smart Care was created for the millions of families who are living through that experience right now. There is simply no alternative product or service that does what Nomo Smart Care can do."
The company offers the Nomo Essential Care Kit, which is a set of devices that can track and monitor care recipients easily, with no subscriptions necessary.
The kit includes four tags, which are water-resistant smart devices that can sense motion when they're used on surfaces, as wearables, and as alert buttons; a smart hub to connect with the devices and perform two-way voice communication; and two satellites that extend the smart hub's coverage.
These devices can be controlled with the Nomo Smart Care mobile app, which allows users to view and set daily activities, such as medication reminders, and nutrition, sleep, and activity goals. The devices must be within the hub's range to send notifications via the app.
"This amazingly powerful yet simple-to-use smart technology provides older adults a sense of autonomy over their lives while prioritizing the needs of both the caregiver and care recipient. Families with Nomo Smart Care can spend less time worrying and more quality time together," says Kevin Ray, chief technology officer at Nomo.
Once the devices are set up in a care recipient's home, any deviation from their normal routine will alert their caregiver in real time via the app. There are no subscription fees required to get real-time notifications and use the smart capabilities, although users can set up a subscription to access 24/7 personal emergency response assistance and 911 dispatch.
The Nomo Smart Care Essential Care Kit is available exclusively at Walmart for $249.