Building out a smart home hub can make your life so much easier. As someone who has automated calendar reminders and smart pet feeders that know how much my cats get fed daily, I appreciate that making life smarter and not harder is an essential component to easing stress so you can focus on the bigger things while making sure your house runs smoothly.
Google smart home products can help lighten your hectic schedule, whether it's to add calendar reminders, optimize your home's temperature, or even help walk you through a new recipe you've been dying to make. If you're hoping to build or expand your smart home setup, Wellbots right now is running a sale on Google's signature products, some at their lowest prices to date. Be sure to check out the list below and grab the codes to score the best deals.
Help keep porch pirates at bay with the Nest Hello Doorbell. You'll have access to 24/7 live streaming with the doorbell. It also can detect movement and share the live feed with you if you want to make sure your packages are safe or if there is a family member stopping by.
You can get it for $10 more at Amazon, but this is the lowest price we've seen on a smart doorbell that integrates with the Google system. Use code GOOGLE60 to get the deal.
With energy bills soaring due to inflation and supply chain concerns, having a smart thermostat can help regulate the temperature in your home and save you some money in your home. It learns your heating and cooling patterns and even adjusts your thermostat for you when it senses you are not at home.
Use the code THERMOSTAT50 to get the deal at Wellbots.
Google's easy-to-use router is also easy to set up. Its simple design tucks away in any home space, and you can monitor settings from your phone or Google Assistant. It can handle up to 100 devices connected to it, too.
Get the router itself with code GOOGLE50, or you can opt to save $120 on a router and pointer package with code GOOGLE120 for those who need to cover a larger home space.