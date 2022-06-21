With the summer heat, it's tempting to fling open the windows for some fresh air. If you're a city dweller, however, opening your windows could subject you to harmful air particles. An air purifier can address these concerns, cleaning and cycling air throughout any space efficiently and quietly.
Winix air purifiers help keep the air you're breathing clean, removing up to 99% of harmful particles to keep you and your family healthy. They're also currently on sale for up to $105 off the original price. Whether you need one for a large living room or a small bedroom, you can find the best air purifier for your home with these deals:
Bedrooms and other small spaces can use this air purifier to clean up to 99.97% of micron particles, cleaning over 1,110 square feet of air in an hour. The fine mesh pre-filter also clears air from various smells, so if you accidentally burn dinner, it can help clear that unpleasant odor from your home. You can also activate sleep mode, a feature that keeps the purifier's noise to a minimum.
Pet owners will love the HR900, an air purifier that targets pet hair, dander, and other particles (i.e. cat litter box dust). The LED light on the front changes colors to let you know when you need to use it on a higher setting, ensuring you keep your air quality in a healthy state. The washable filter makes for any easy clean, too.
A great option for medium-sized spaces, the C535 can clean spaces 1,740 square feet in one hour and uses a washable fine filter for catching those particles. The filter also uses activated charcoal to keep the air in your living room, kitchen, or bedroom extra clean. This air purifier uses dual smart sensors to automatically adjust the fan settings to make sure you're getting the cleanest air possible.