Meet Raspberry Pi Pico W: The 'W' stands for Wi-Fi

And the price tag is a tiny $6!
adrian-kingsley-hughes.jpg
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributor on

The Raspberry Pi Pico, released back in January 2021, was a tiny SBC (single board computer) with an equally tiny $4 price tag. Since then, almost 2 million Pico boards have been sold.

Today sees the Pico getting a highly requested feature -- Wi-Fi.

And the price tag is still tiny, with the new Raspberry Pi Pico W coming in at only $6.

Raspberry Pi Pico W

Raspberry Pi Pico W

Not much has changed with the Pico W if you compare it to the Pico.



Raspberry Pi Pico W Raspberry Pi Pico

Chip

RP2040 Arm Cortex M0+ Dual Core at 133 MHz

RP2040 Arm Cortex M0+ Dual Core at 133 MHz

RAM

264KB SRAM

264KB SRAM

Storage

2MB Flash

2MB Flash

Wireless connectivity

Infineon CYW43439 supporting 2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n

N/A

Power

Micro USB 

Micro USB

GPIO

40-pin GPIO

40-pin GPIO

 

26 multi-function pins

26 multi-function pins

 

23 x digital I/O

23 x Digital I/O

 

3 x analog Inputs

3 x analog Inputs

 

2 x UART

2 x UART

 

2 x I2C

2 x I2C

 

2 x SPI

2 x SPI

 

1 x Arm Serial Wire Debug (SWD)

1 x Arm Serial Wire Debug (SWD)

Dimensions

51 x 21 mm

51 x 21 mm

Price

$6

$4

The RP2040 microcontroller is unchanged, and still features a 133MHz dual-core Arm Cortex-M0+ chip, 264KB of SRAM, and 2MB of QSPI flash storage.

And this all fits onto a board measuring 21mm x 51mm. This means that if you have projects that use the Pico, but could benefit from Wi-Fi, the Pico W is a drop-in replacement.

ZDNet Recommends

But the eagle-eyed might notice a metallic square. 

This is the home for the Infineon CYW43439 chip that supports 2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi.

That chip also supports Bluetooth 5.2, but at launch only Wi-Fi is supported.

The real question is whether Wi-Fi is worth the $2. The jump from $4 to $6 is quite a jump, but if you need wireless, it's worth it for the on-board solution.

Also new is a Pico with pre-soldered header pins, called the Pico H for $5. Coming in August is a Pico WH, a Wi-Fi version with header pins, which will set you back $7.

Raspberry Pi Pico H

Raspberry Pi Pico H

The Raspberry Pi Pico W is available immediately.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

