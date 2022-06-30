Meet Raspberry Pi Pico W: The 'W' stands for Wi-Fi

The Raspberry Pi Pico, released back in January 2021, was a tiny SBC (single board computer) with an equally tiny $4 price tag. Since then, almost 2 million Pico boards have been sold.
Today sees the Pico getting a highly requested feature -- Wi-Fi.
And the price tag is still tiny, with the new Raspberry Pi Pico W coming in at only $6.
Not much has changed with the Pico W if you compare it to the Pico.
|Raspberry Pi Pico W
|Raspberry Pi Pico
Chip
RP2040 Arm Cortex M0+ Dual Core at 133 MHz
RP2040 Arm Cortex M0+ Dual Core at 133 MHz
RAM
264KB SRAM
264KB SRAM
Storage
2MB Flash
2MB Flash
Wireless connectivity
Infineon CYW43439 supporting 2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n
N/A
Power
Micro USB
Micro USB
GPIO
40-pin GPIO
40-pin GPIO
26 multi-function pins
26 multi-function pins
23 x digital I/O
23 x Digital I/O
3 x analog Inputs
3 x analog Inputs
2 x UART
2 x UART
2 x I2C
2 x I2C
2 x SPI
2 x SPI
1 x Arm Serial Wire Debug (SWD)
1 x Arm Serial Wire Debug (SWD)
Dimensions
51 x 21 mm
51 x 21 mm
Price
$6
$4
The RP2040 microcontroller is unchanged, and still features a 133MHz dual-core Arm Cortex-M0+ chip, 264KB of SRAM, and 2MB of QSPI flash storage.
And this all fits onto a board measuring 21mm x 51mm. This means that if you have projects that use the Pico, but could benefit from Wi-Fi, the Pico W is a drop-in replacement.
But the eagle-eyed might notice a metallic square.
This is the home for the Infineon CYW43439 chip that supports 2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi.
That chip also supports Bluetooth 5.2, but at launch only Wi-Fi is supported.
The real question is whether Wi-Fi is worth the $2. The jump from $4 to $6 is quite a jump, but if you need wireless, it's worth it for the on-board solution.
Also new is a Pico with pre-soldered header pins, called the Pico H for $5. Coming in August is a Pico WH, a Wi-Fi version with header pins, which will set you back $7.
The Raspberry Pi Pico W is available immediately.