Cyber Monday is over but this doesn't mean there are a few key deals available in the digital storage market.
On Amazon, we've spotted a sale that's still going on for WD external hard drives. In particular, you can enjoy a $75 discount on a WD 12TB Elements desktop external hard drive. While normally set at a retail price of $310, for a limited time, this external hard drive is available for $235.
The WD 12TB Elements desktop external hard drive is a product best suited for your desk or home office. The drive comes with a USB 3.0 plug-and-play connection for rapid data transfer, and with 12TB on offer, it will be a long time before you run out of space for your work documents, films, television shows, music, photos, or games.
The difference between desktop external hard drives and portable drives is that desktop versions are more weighty and are generally not suitable for constantly being moved about. However, because of the larger form factor, desktop drives offer far more storage space at a better price point than portable devices.
Alternatively, Amazon's sale includes WD Elements desktop drives with storage capacity ranging from 4TB to a massive 20TB. However, some products are sold out and stock is low on the 4TB, 6TB, and 8TB options.
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over for this year, there are still a few more deals available on SSD drives, HDDs, portable flash storage, and more. If this deal isn't quite what you're looking for, ZDNET has compiled a guide to the best Cyber Monday storage deals still available in 2022.