How to give carbon capture credits this holiday season

Climeworks

Carbon capture isn't just for giant corporations hoping to offset their environmental impact. You can give the gift of captured CO₂ and do a solid for the planet while getting a guaranteed conversation starter for your friends and family.

The leader in the space is Swiss company Climeworks, which operates a carbon capture plant and actually performs the process of CO₂ removal and underground storage based on your purchase.

Read on for instructions on giving carbon capture credits, plus other great environmentally friendly gift ideas this holiday season.

First thing's first, what exactly are we talking about here?

Carbon capture is such a mainstay of media coverage and corporate talking points that it can be easy to lose track of what exactly the technology is, and why it's being deployed as a tool in the climate change fight.

Also: The best green phones

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) involves the removal of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions that are created in many industrial processes and from the burning of fossil fuels in power generation and transportation. This captured carbon is moved via pipeline and stored in geological formations underground.

Does that sound like a scheme hatched by some James Bond villain? It does, right?

Except, in a world that still decidedly runs on the burning of fossil fuels, CCS has proved quite effective at mitigating some of the demonstrated detrimental impact. Scrubbing carbon dioxide from the flue gas of industrial plants reduces life-cycle emissions by 55 to 90%. The technology has been in use since the early 1970s, and there are currently more than 40 industrial carbon capture and storage plants around the world, capturing 30 million tons of CO₂ annually.

Also: Most eco-friendly smartphone? Apple vs Samsung in the race against e-waste

Swiss company Climeworks operates one of these plants. You may have heard of them from their first generation business model, which involved reselling CO₂ to soda companies like Coca-Cola. The company has shifted its operations to underground storage, which is essentially a move to scale the impact of its CCS operations.

This year Climeworks raised $650 million USD to support its operations. Part of its business model? Selling carbon capture to conscientious private consumers, including as giftable credits.

How to give carbon capture credits this holiday season

1. Choose a gift plan Head to Climeworks' climate impact gift page and select a plan. Pre-populated plans start at $30 for removing 25kg of CO₂ and go up to $102, accounting for 85kg. You can also create a custom plan. Climeworks also offers monthly plans for ongoing supporters. To date, about 17,000 people have signed up for one of the plans. Also: The best indoor plants

Climeworks

2. Answer the recipient questions There are four fields to fill out: Who is the gift for? Timing: Customize when the recipient should receive the gift. Design: Choose which of our three beautiful designs you'd like to use. Personal message: Write a personal message to your recipient. The message will be included in the gift email and the gift PDF (max 500 characters).

3. How long does it take for the CO₂ to be removed? According to Climeworks, removal and storage of your gifted carbon capture will be performed within six years or earlier. The variables are Climeworks' plant utilization and operation schedules. Recipients get a certificate verifying their purchase.

4. Other environmental impact gifts you might consider Want alternative gift giving options? There are lots of opportunities, starting with a donation to an organization doing good work on climate action. The Clean Air Task Force is a good example, a non-profit environmental organization that encourages resilient solutions to climate change, especially in promoting technology and policies that are required to get to a zero-emissions, high-energy planet. And you know what else captures CO₂ from the air? Trees! Give the gift of trees planted in U.S. National Forests. The Trees Remember is a nonprofit that makes planting trees in National Forests a priority. Alternatively, One Tree Planted gives gifts of newly planted trees in multiples of 1, 20, 50, and more. Or maybe you're old school and want to put something shiny under the tree? Gifting transportation technologies like bikes and e-bikes can help reduce reliance on cars for quick chores and even longer commutes. And since exposure to the outdoors is often a catalyst for environmental stewardship, nothing beats a pair of hiking boots or awesome camping tech. Also: The 5 best electric bikes

One Tree Planted

FAQ

Is carbon capture a viable solution?

There is compelling criticism of carbon capture, which is that it actually enables industries to ramp up carbon emissions while still hitting emissions targets. Ultimately, even many supporters of carbon capture don't tout it as a solution, but rather a mitigation technology (and a fairly complicated one to boot) to help redress some of the damage caused by carbon burning industries. How efficiently does it do that? It's actually pretty impressive. Here's a great rundown from MIT you might want to check out.

Are these gifts tax deductible?

A Climeworks gift card is not tax deductible, as Climeworks isn't a qualifying nonprofit organization. However, if you donate to one of the nonprofit organizations listed in the alternatives section above, your donation is likely tax deductible for those who itemize deductions on their tax return.

Are there any tools to calculate your carbon footprint?

Yup, there are many out there, including ones from Climeworks. The biggest polluters by far remain fossil fuel-burning industries, but you might be surprised how much of an impact individuals have.