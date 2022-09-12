'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Your office space should be a comfortable, organized sanctuary. Whether you work from home or in an office, having a desk plant can bring you joy during long days.
Research shows that having plants around the home and office significantly improves people's moods and reduces the likelihood of stress-related depression. You don't need a green thumb to keep a plant alive, because many indoor plants are low-maintenance.
We've rounded up the best indoor plants for your office, whether you need one that's easy to water, non-toxic to pets, or bright enough to boost your mood during lulls in the work day.
Features:
Botanically known as Epipremnum aureum, a pothos plant is a great, low-maintenance indoor plant option. It grows best in medium-high light spots but can also adapt to low light if your office space isn't very sunny.
You can benefit from having a pothos plant because it functions as an air purifier that increases humidity levels in your home. Having one on hand during dry winter months can make your workspace more comfortable.
Be sure to watch out for yellowing leaves, an indication the plant's environmental conditions are not ideal. Pothos plants prefer moist (not wet or saturated) soil, so add water when you notice it's dry.
Features:
Another great air-purifying plant for your desk is a snake plant, also known as Sansevieria trifasciata, or Mother-in-Law's Tongue. The snake plant requires little maintenance since it is drought-tolerant. Plus, it thrives in a wide range of light conditions, so it can grow whether your office is dark or sunny.
Just be sure to keep this indoor plant in the temperature range of 55-80 degrees Fahrenheit so it can properly grow. Since the snake plant is a desert plant, only water it when the soil is 100% dry.
And, a bonus: snake plants perform a different type of photosynthesis at night to release more oxygen. So if you keep it in your bedroom, you'll benefit while you sleep.
Features:
The money tree (or Pachira aquatica) is known as a plant that brings good luck in many cultures. In Feng Shui practices, money trees are thought to bring money and good fortune. What better plant to have on your work desk?
Money trees are extremely easy to water, making them the perfect indoor plant for those lacking a green thumb. Once a week, just put two ice cubes (or three tablespoons of water) on the soil, and the plant should thrive. Money trees prefer bright, indirect light, but they can adapt to low and fluorescent light. So, even a windowless office can be a decent environment for a money tree.
Features:
Maybe you want your office plant to be more than simply decor. In that case, the aloe vera plant (Aloe barbadensis miller) has medicinal properties in its aloe gel that can be used to soothe minor cuts, scrapes, and sunburns. You can apply the fresh aloe gel to your skin or add it to a smoothie to reap the medicinal benefits. However, stay away from the aloe vera latex, the yellow substance inside the leave, because it poses risks when ingested.
Aloe vera is technically a succulent, so it is drought-tolerant and requires bright light -- about six hours of sunlight. For this reason, it's best to place your aloe vera plant in a south or west-facing window. Also, keep your aloe vera in a pot that drains well, because it cannot tolerate standing water and will die if there is no outlet for water drainage.
Features
Succulents are stylish indoor plants that are relatively easy to take care of. Succulents only need indirect sunlight (so be sure to place your plant by a window), a good watering once a week, and a pot with solid drainage.
Your succulent will need even less attention in the winter, when they become dormant. This means you can water your succulent once a month in the winter, but keep an eye on the leaves to see when they might need water.
While terrariums are a popular and stylish way to house succulents, it's harder to keep them alive in a terrarium compared to a traditional pot. Since there are no drainage holes, it's best to water terrarium succulents with a spray bottle or let an ice cube melt on top.
ZDNET experts chose the pothos as the best indoor plant for its air purifying capabilities. With this indoor plant, you can miss an occasional watering, and the plant will tolerate it. While you may have other preferences related to style, here are how the best indoor plants compare based on sunlight, water needs, and toxicity:
Best indoor plant
Toxic?
Sunlight
Water
Pothos
Yes
Medium-high light spots, but can adapt to low light
Prefers moist soil, water when dry
Snake plant
Yes
Any light condition
Water when soil is completely dry
Money Tree
No
Bright indirect light, but can adapt to low and fluorescent light
Two ice cubes in soil once weekly
Aloe Vera
Yes
Bright light
Water when dry, needs drainage holes
Succulent
Depends on the type
Indirect sunlight
Water once weekly
To determine which indoor plant is right for you, consider your office space. For example, if your desk is next to a window, you can opt for plants that prefer sunlight. However, if you work in a room without windows or where there isn't much natural light, it's best to choose a plant that can thrive in low-light conditions.
Also, pay attention to the maintenance requirements for each plant. While plants on this list are all relatively low-maintenance, you still have to look for indications about their health. If you run into any problems with your plant, try watering less, changing the plant's location, or adding fertilizer.
Choose this indoor plant…
If you want or are…
Pothos
Best for purifying air
Snake Plant
Best for any light condition
Money Tree
Best for easy watering
Aloe Vera
Best medicinal
Succulents
Best low-maintenance
We chose these plants based on our own experience growing them and how easy they are to care for. Of course, indoor plants shouldn't be a full-time job -- you have your career for that -- so we chose relatively low-maintenance plants that thrive in a variety of conditions to fit any office space.
In this list, the pothos, snake plant, and aloe vera are toxic to animals. While most succulents are safe for pets, a few succulent types can pose problems for your furry friends if ingested.
For a complete list of toxic plants to pets, you can check out this handy list from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Stores like Home Depot, Lowe's, and Walmart have gardening sections where you can purchase plants. Your local nursery will also have plenty of options for indoor plants -- just be sure you buy an indoor plant and not an outdoor plant, as they require different sunlight and watering expectations.
While plastic pots are lightweight and easy to clean, ceramic pots have the edge. They're porous, which reduces the chance your plant have develop root rot. And, because the soil can absorb water more efficiently, your plants will grow quicker.
There are many indoor plant options that can boost the ambience of your work space. Here are a few other indoor plants to consider: