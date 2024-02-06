The Dyson V11 Plus cordless vacuum is now 35% off, thanks to Amazon's Valentine's Day sale

The Dyson V11 is an outstanding value, thanks to Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale. Dyson/ZDNET

A few years ago, we purchased a Dyson V11 Plus cordless vacuum to help keep the floors free of litter, cat fur, and (yes) even human debris. I was skeptical at first, but eventually realized that this vacuum was indeed powerful enough to clean both our hardwood and carpeted floors with an ease regular vacuums couldn't meet.

As with every Dyson vacuum, the V11 is very simple to use. With an easy-to-read LCD screen, you always know how much battery you have and even any warnings that might occur (such as a dirty filter). One of the coolest tricks up this vacuum's sleeve is that it automatically senses whether you're on carpeted or non-carpeted floors. The second you hit the carpet, the Dyson ups the power.

Just so you know, this vacuum has been discontinued by Dyson (because it was usurped by later, more powerful models), but it's still available on Amazon and is currently 35% off (from $720 to $470). At that price, this vacuum is a steal.

The features of the V11 include:

60% more power and a 60-minute run time on a full charge.

LCD screen shows power modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining runtime.

Button (located on LCD screen) that allows you to manually switch between the three modes.

Three cleaning modes (Echo, Auto, and Boost).

Motorbar cleaner cleans all floor types and even detangles wrapped long hair and pet fur as you clean.

Quickly converts to hand-held.

Includes seven different accessories for versatile cleaning.

Bagless.

Includes HEPA filter.

Weighs 6.6 pounds.

I'm not going to say this vacuum is perfect. From our experience, the V11 is absolutely brilliant on carpets but on hardwood floors, it's a bit lacking. To pick up the likes of kitty litter, you have to punch up the mode to boost, otherwise, you'll be going over those bits multiple times to pick them up. On Boost mode, however, the litter does get picked up more efficiently. The problem with Boost mode is that it will run your battery down much quicker. As with our older Dyson vacuum, you get about 10 to 15 minutes of runtime out of a full charge when running in the higher power modes. So, use Boost mode wisely.

Other than that one caveat, the Dyson V11 is a great vacuum that's helped us keep our floors (and furniture) clean enough to meet the demanding needs of two people who prefer their dwelling to be spotless. And at this price (even after being discontinued), you cannot beat the V11.