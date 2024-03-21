The Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum is $130 off for Amazon's Big Spring Sale right now

The Dyson V15 Detect vacuum is cordless, and uses a special light to reveal dust and allergens. Amazon/ZDNET

If you've been looking to buy a cordless vacuum, now is a great time to do so: The excellent Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum -- the one with a laser that can reveal microscopic allergens, and measure how many particles it's picking up -- is currently $132 off at Amazon during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. (Or, you can save a few dollars more if you buy it at Walmart.)

I splurged on a Dyson V15 Detect vacuum over a year ago, and it's been one of my favorite home purchases -- it's got a long battery life, and I love being able to see all of the gross things it's picking up. And with a toddler prone to throwing food and a constantly-shedding cat in the house, it's been a lifesaver to pull out of the closet at a moment's notice and not have to worry about plugging it in.

The Dyson is also super easy to empty, without getting any mess on yourself. I use it on carpet, hardwood, and tile floors, and it works great.

