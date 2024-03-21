'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
It's Day 2 of Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Shop deals on TVs, headphones, mobile accessories, and more
Amazon sprung into the new season by slashing prices on tablets, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, home goods, and even popular flagship Amazon products, thanks to the retail giant's Big Spring Sale event, which kicked off yesterday.
Day 2 of the spring savings event is underway right now, and you can continue to save up to 40% on top tech from brands like Apple, iRobot, Beats, Bissell, Anker, and Shark. And with savings that are near or similar to prices we saw during Cyber Week, now's a great time to shop new tech for yourself or a loved one.
Check out the best deals we've found during the first two days of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and be sure to check back everyday through March 25 -- we'll be keeping this list and ZDNET.com updated with the best deals on tech products our experts have tested and would recommend.
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals
- Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum: $443 (save $277)
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop - Black: $1,000 (save $600)
- Blink Whole Home Security Bundle: $137 (save $53)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: $100 (save $50)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: $65 (save $35)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $105 (save $75)
- Google Nest Cam with Floodlight: $220 (save $60)
- Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Projector: $440 (save $60 with coupon)
- TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System: $122 (save $68)
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera (2-Piece Set): $140 (save $80)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: $200 (save $80)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: $248 (save $100)
- Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch: $250 (save $100)
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000: $1,249 (save $400 with coupon)
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals by brand
- Save up to 43% on Anker charging accessories
- Save up to 47% on Roborock Robot Vacuums Wet and Dry
- Save up to 40% on Eufy home security
- Save up to 40% on Blink home security
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy Watches, Buds, and Accessories
- Save up to 29% on Google Pixel Unlocked Smartphones
- Save up to 39% on Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers
- Save up to 32% on Shark Upright and Robot Vacuums, Cleaners, and more
- Save up to 17% on Bose Headphones and Speakers
- Save up to 38% on Sony Headphones, Speakers, and Home Theater
- Save up to 21% on PopSocket Essentials
- Save up to 29% on tablets from Lenovo, Samsung, and more
Best Amazon tech deals
- Apple iPad 10th Gen and AppleCare+ Bundle: $418 (save $100)
- Amazon Echo Pop Speaker: $23 (save $17)
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Speaker: $35 (save $15)
- Rocketbook Smart Planner and Notebook: $27 (save $13)
- Google Pixel 8 Unlocked Smartphone 128GB: $499 (save $200)
- Amazon Fire HD 7 Tablet: $70 (save $40)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet: $150 (save $40)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Tablet: $220 (save $50)
- Google Pixel Tablet with Docking Station: $449 (save $151)
- Anker MagGo 3-1 Charging Station: $88 (save $22)
- Anker Prime Power Bank Portable Charger: $125 (save $55)
- Apple iPad 9th Gen: $249 (save $80)
- Anker MagGo Power Bank (6.6K): $48 (save $22)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus Series II Speaker: $229 (save $100)
- Sony HT-S400 Sounbar with Subwoofer: $198 (save $102)
- Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi Router: $45 (save $25)
- Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K Projector: $1,450 (save $550)
- TP-Link Deco AXE5400 WiFi Mesh System: $230 (save $120)
- LG Sound Bar and Subwoofer S40Q: $127 (save $70)
Best Amazon headphone deals
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) USB-C: $180 (save $69)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): $99 (save $30)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $80 (save $70)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Noise Canceling Earbuds: $249 (save $51)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Noise Canceling Headphones: $379 (save $50)
- Sony Linkbuds S: $148 (save $52)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $328 (save $72)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro: $139 (save $61)
- Jabra Elite 5 Wireless Earbuds: $90 (save $60)
- Jabra Elite 4 Active Wireless Earbuds: $90 (save $30)
- Jabra Elite 10 Wireless Earbuds: $200 (save $50)
- JBL Tune 230 Noise Canceling Earbuds: $60 (save $40)
- Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Headphone: $56 (save $30)
Best Amazon TV deals
- Insignia 55-inch F30 Series LED 4K TV: $240 (save $110)
- Insignia 50-inch F30 Series LED 4K TV: $210 (save $90)
- Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD 1080p Fire TV: $80 (save $60)
- TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV: $600 (save $300)
- Amazon Fire TV 40-inch HD Smart TV: $179 (save $71) With Prime
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $300 (save $180) With Prime
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar 2.0: $100 (save $20)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (save $20)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $25 (save $15)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $115 (save $25)
Best Amazon robot vacuum deals
- iRobot Roomba s9+ Vacuum: $600 (save $400)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Vacuum: $170 (save $99)
- Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $699 (save $401)
- Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop: $350 (save $300)
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop - Black: $1,000 (save $600)
- Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum: $380 (save $320)
- Shark AV922 Robot Vacuum: $200 (save $180)
Best Amazon Laptop deals
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop: $270 (save $29)
- Samsung 15.6-inch Galaxy Book3 Business Laptop: $620 (save $380)
- Asus ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop: $750 (save $200)
- Samsung 16-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro Business Laptop: $1,350 (save $700)
Best Amazon Kindle deals
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $160 (save $30) With Prime
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: $208 (save $50)
- Page turner for Kindle: $26 (save $34)
Best Amazon gaming deals
- PlayStation 5 Console Bundle, Marvel's Spider Man 2: $449 (save $101)
- Nintendo Switch OLED with white Joy-Con, Renewed condition: $303 (save $46)
- Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone: $90 (save $40)
- JBL Quantum 400 Wired Gaming Headphones: $50 (save $50)
- Asus ROG Strix G16 16-inch Gaming laptop: $1,700 (save $300)
Best Amazon home deals
- Arlo Video Doorbell Wire-Free: $68 (save $132)
- Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Cam: $78 (save $52)
- Google Nest Security Cam (2nd Gen): $80 (save $20)
- Google Nest Indoor or Outdoor Security Cam: $140 (save $40)
- Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) Camera: $65 (save $35)
- Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum: $150 (save $100)
- Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum: $423 (save $177)
- Aquaoasis Cool Mist Humidifier: $30 (save $20)
- Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: $98 (save $26)
- Instant Vortex 6QT XL Air Fryer: $80 (save $40)
- Current price: $180
- Original price: $249
ZDNET Editor in Chief Jason Hiner dubbed these the best AirPods overall for 2024, thanks to their crisp sound quality and upgraded USB-C charging connection. Hiner wrote the AirPods Pro 2 are the most easily recommendable of the four current models of AirPods.
"That's because they fit almost every type of ear, they are very comfortable to wear, and they include all of the best and latest features that Apple has to offer in headphones. Plus, they get a bonus set of new features as part of the iOS 17 update, which won't come to any of the other AirPods." Plus, they're available for $60 off ahead of Amazon's spring sale, matching the prices we saw during the 2023 holiday season.
- Current price: $40 with coupon
- Original price: $50
If you're someone who does a lot of work with your phone, having a battery pack that you can use both on the go and at your desk is incredibly important. When former ZDNET associate editor Christina Darby tested out this Anker 622 magnetic battery pack, it provided her and her iPhone-dependent workflow with everything she needed in a single package.
Review: This Anker MagSafe charger offers something Apple's doesn't
With a single magnetic click, this battery pack can be stored in your pocket, or propped up using its sturdy magnet to create a stand. Additionally, you don't have to worry about charging your phone and your battery pack separately, as you can charge both simultaneously when the pack is connected to a power source. Darby noted that the battery pack is lightweight, and well-priced at under $60 compared to Apple's offerings.
- Current price: $600
- Original price: $1,000
Hailed as the best robot vacuum for pet hair by ZDNET's vacuum expert Beth Mauder, the Roomba s9+ picks up more than just everyday dirt and debirs.
Mauder says this is Roomba's most powerful robot vacuum, expertly designed in a D-shape, allowing the robot to fit in the corners of your home. The s9+ offers top notch AI inside that can recognize shoes, socks, cords, and more.
The s9+ comes with an auto-empty base that doubles as a charging station, so once the robot picks up all of your dirt and debris, it's sucked right into an enclosed bag so it stays trapped away. And because this is an iRobot device, the Roomba s9+ can pair with the Braava jet m6 robot mop to completely clean your floors. Right now you can save $400 on one of Roomba's top models.
- Current price: $440
- Original price: $550
The Capsule 3 can easily be held in your hand or carried in a backpack, yet it throws a screen size of up to 120 inches -- on par with larger picks on this list. It features a competitive 1080p display and 200 ANSI lumens, and you can watch up to 2.5 hours of your favorite shows, movies. or videos or listen to ten hours of music on a single charge.
More: I tested the world's smallest projector with Google TV, and it blew me away
It's also equipped with Nebula's intelligent environment adaptation technology, which performs performs auto keystone correction, autofocus, keystone correction and obstacle avoidance in just 3 seconds, making setup and use easy.
When ZDNET's Sabrina Ortiz tested out the Capsule 3, she was blow away with the soda-can sized projectors functions. "Anker calls the Capsule 3 a "Pocket Cinema," and the description could not be more accurate ... You won't be disappointed in the sound or video quality, and the environment adaptation technology makes the projector extremely flexible in terms of placement," she wrote in her 2024 review.
Current Nebula users love the maximum portability and crisp image quality of the Capsule 3. One customer said it "packs a serious punch in a quite literally pint sized package." Other current users noted the only downside is that the charge only lasts about 2.5 hours which is sometimes not enough to get through certain films.
- Current price: $78
- Original price: $130
This Blink Wired Floodlight is ZDNET's pick for the best floodlight and camera combo for a tight budget. If you're trying to set up a security light with in-depth surveillance in the form of a security camera, this combo is easily installed in a junction box.
Also: I love Blink's Outdoor 4 Floodlight camera and you can't beat this 40% off discount
The biggest benefit of this camera and floodlight combination is that you don't have to pay for an extra monthly subscription if you don't want you, as you can add a separate Blink Sync Module for local storage. When ZDNET's Maria Diaz tested the Blink floodlight cam in her own home, Diaz loved the easy functionality and installation.
"After using the Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera for about a week, I am glad to have found a reliable solution to the problem of the dark side of my yard," Diaz wrote in her review.
.Also: The best outdoor security floodlights: Tested and reviewed
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $280
The Fire Max 11 is Amazon's newest and best tablet yet. It still runs Fire OS, which means you'll lose access to any of Google's apps and services. However, Amazon's own App Store has many of the same apps that regular Android devices have access to -- including Netflix, Facebook, and Spotify.
The Fire Max 11 brings an 11-inch display, 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage with support for 1TB of microSD card storage, and right now you can save $80 on the model.
Review: Amazon Fire Max 11: Easily the best Fire tablet yet
ZDNET contributor, Jason Cipriani, went hands-on with the Amazon Fire Max 11 and said that it is "easily the best Fire Tablet Amazon has made yet."
"The Fire Max 11 productivity bundle provides everything you need to get some work done on the small and affordable tablet, as long as your work can be done in Microsoft's suite of apps and services, or in sites that work properly with Amazon's Silk Browser," he wrote.
- Current price: $248
- Original price: $348
The Sony WH-1000XM4 is the predecessor to one of ZDNET's favorite headphones we've written at-length about, the WH-1000XM5. We've put the WH-1000XM5 at the top of so many best lists for its exceptional noise-canceling, all-day comfort, strong battery life, great microphones, and, because it's Sony, gorgeous sound. But the XM5 headphones are pricey, and the older XM4 pair offers similar features for less. Right now you can snag a pair for an extra $100 off, and score a top-notch pair of headphones for under $250.
More: The best headphones you can buy
"Sony has a winner here and has lived up to expectations," Matt Miller writes in his review of the Sony headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones share similar features like comfort and sound, but offer a slightly different headphone design (the WH-100XM4 is more adjustable) and are much cheaper. So if you want to experience the amazing sounds of Sony but are trying to stretch your paycheck a little further, choose the WH-1000XM4 over the WH-1000XM5. The headphones offer 30 hours of battery life, a 40mm driver size, and Bluetooth 5.0.
More: Sony WH-1000XM4 review
- Current price: $88
- Original price: $110
If you're in the market for a compact, wireless, and travel-friendly charging setup (or just something to curb those cords at home) -- this is it. Revealed at CES 2024, this charging station has a compact form factor, one comparable to a deck of cards, while still being able to charge multiple devices simultaneously with impressive speed.
Also: I found a Qi2 charging station that can do it all (and Apple users will love it)
The Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station leverages Qi2 technology to snap onto the back of your iPhone and delivers 15W fast charging. In addition, it has a a retractable arm to set your Apple Watch and a pad for your AirPods, or any earbuds compatible with wireless charging.
When ZDNET's Sabrina Ortiz tested it earlier this year, it boosted her iPhone 14 from 40% to 60% in just 30 minutes -- while she remained using it. Ortiz also found that the charger steadily charged her multiple devices relatively evenly when 3-1 charging was used.
Verified customers like the foldability and charging capabilities of the Anker MagGo 3-1. They mention that it's portable, and performs well. However, some users experienced a weak magnetic connection or thought it was too expensive for what it provided. And if you don't need a multi-charger, or don't own an Apple Watch, though, you can probably skip out on this one.
How did we choose these deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.
How long will Amazon's Big Spring Sale last?
Amazon is offering significant sales and discounts during their Big Spring Sale event, which runs from March 20-25, 2024, but we've already seen great savings surface, even ahead of the spring event.
What types of deals can I find during the Amazon Big Spring sale?
Amazon said that customers in the US can find deals on seasonal essentials like:
- Up to 50% off select beauty products
- Up to 50% off select sports and outdoors equipment
- Up to 40% off select home products
- Up to 40% off select spring apparel
- Up to 40% off select electronics
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Big Spring Sale?
No, you do not have to be a Prime member to shop this sale event. All customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale, although Prime members will have special access to a select exclusive deals, which can be found at amazon.com/bigspringsale.
If you're not a Prime member yet, you can join now ahead of the Big Spring Sale kickoff to start getting member benefits like free shipping, entertainment, exclusive savings, and more.