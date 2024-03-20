Save $600 on the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra robot vacuum mop with this all-time-low Amazon deal

Beth Mauder/ZDNET

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is happening now, and Roborock has dropped the price of its latest and greatest two-in-one robot vacuum and mop, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, on both Amazon and the Roborock website. Occasionally, we've seen Roborock drop the price by $400, specifically around Black Friday, but this is the best price yet for the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra. If you've been eyeing a high-end machine to take the stress out of vacuuming and mopping, there really isn't a better time or deal. But act quickly -- this deal won't stick around.

Also: The best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals you can shop now

The S8 Pro Ultra is a self-cleaning, self-emptying, self-drying, and self-refilling machine, meaning it's a completely hands-free cleaning experience for you. The S8 Pro Ultra keeps my floors looking fantastic despite having a baby, two big dogs, and an indoor cat who are constantly making messes and shedding. I've spent over half a year with S8 Pro Ultra running daily through my home, so when I tell you I love it, I mean it.

There are very few robot vacuums that can efficiently handle the amount of dog hair that gets in my carpet and the S8 Pro Ultra is one of them. With 6,000Pa suction, you can choose how much suction power you need for each job. My tile flooring doesn't need the maximum power, but my carpet certainly does. When you couple all of that power with the VibraRise 2.0 Mopping System, my tile floors shine at the end of every cleaning job.

And you don't need to worry about your carpets or rugs getting wet. The S8 Pro Ultra lifts the mop head up as needed. The DuoRoller Riser brush also can be lifted, meaning that the robot is as efficient as possible when traveling from one end of your home to the other to complete a job. This isn't a necessary feature, but a thoughtful one to say the least.

Read the review: Roborock S8 Pro Ultra: This 2-in-1 vacuum can do just about everything

I love my Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, especially at this price thanks to this deal. It's high-end, capable, low-maintenance, and intelligent, which is a robot vacuum recipe for success.