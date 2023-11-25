'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The original Kindle model is on sale for less than $100 right now
What's the Black Friday weekend deal?
Amazon is discounting its flagship Kindle model for $20 less, bringing the $100 price tag down to $80 for a limited time.
Why this deal is ZDNET recommended
If you're traveling to visit friends or family during the holiday, you know that there is only so much room to stock the books you're reading on the go in that already stuffed suitcase of yours. Instead of weighing down your suitcase with novels, get a Kindle instead. You can store thousands of titles within the slim and sleek e-reader, and right now Kindle's original and most compact model is on sale for less than $100.
My favorite thing about Kindles is how portable they are. I've been testing out the Kindle Oasis, and I was entirely surprised when the e-reader actually fit into my jacket pocket. The original Kindle model has features that make it the elite travel companion -- it's got six weeks of battery life off of one charge, a high resolution display, and up to 16 GB to store thousands of titles. The Kindle also comes with an adjustable front light as well as a dark mode feature, to suit whatever brightness you prefer. You can create your own digital library through this device that you can take anywhere.
Also: The best Black Friday Kindle deals
If you are a voracious reader who takes a book everywhere you go a Kindle is a proper investment in reading portability. It's also a lovely gift for the bookworm in your life ahead of the holiday season. Normally the original Kindle model retails for $100, but thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can get it for $20 less. And what ever will you do with that extra $20 you saved? Buy some new digital novels and start reading on that brand new Kindle of yours.