'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
A couple of years ago I spent over two months camping on the west coast of Scotland in early summer. And for those who aren't aware of it, this is home to one of the most vicious and annoying insect -- the midge.
One midge is OK.
Ten, bearable.
But if you find yourself in a cloud of them, you're going to be hating life. And forget about swatting at them. It's been estimated that there are as many as 180,750 trillion midges in Scotland during the peak of the midge season!
A tool that helped keep the midges away and me sane was my Thermacell. It works on mosquitoes, too, and this Amazon Prime Day you can pick one up for a deep discount!
The Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Rechargeable E55 creates a 20-foot no-fly-zone of protection against mosquitoes, making it perfect for the backyard, poolside, patio, deck, and more.
Powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, it can run for up to 5.5 hours per charge, and it can be repelling insects within 15 minutes of you turning it on.
There's no fuel to monitor and replace, and it emits a scent-free repellent that drives away mosquitoes -- no smoke, flames, or harsh chemical odors.
Reclaim the great outdoors from the mozzies with the Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E55!