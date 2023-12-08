'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
These night-vision binoculars are on sale for just $100
Night-vision binoculars have long been coveted as one of the coolest toys by adventurers, kids, adults, and many more. They represent the ultimate tool for seeing beyond the limits of what one can on their own, plus they're just super fun.
Check out this pair of mini dual-tube digital night-vision binoculars with 1080p HD recording, which is on sale ahead of the holidays for just $100.
These powerful binoculars can empower you to see things as far as 300 meters away from you in total darkness. While that sounds like a power that only soldiers and cyborgs should have, it can be great for outdoors people, sightseers, travelers, kids playing hide and go seek around the neighborhood, and so many more folks in fun, recreational scenarios.
Another cool element of these binoculars is that they feature a 1080p HD camera that can take photos and videos in low light. This adds a content creation element to these binoculars that could lend to anybody creating for themselves, their social media feeds, and their friends or family.
The capabilities of this device are fascinating and include a 10x optical lens and a rechargeable lithium battery with 2260mAh capacity. Their lightweight and portable design makes it an easy addition to any adventure, which is great because that's what the binoculars are most suited for.
Grab this pair of mini dual-tube digital night-vision binoculars with 1080p HD recording, which is on sale for just $100 now.