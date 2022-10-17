/>
What is the world's brightest flashlight? The top contenders ranked by lumens

Looking for the brightest flashlight? ZDNET's top picks feature flashlights with up to 100,000 lumens to shine a light on just about anything.
allison-murray
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

Flashlights are an essential item for nighttime outdoor activities like camping or walking a dog, emergency situations, or whenever you need an alternative and portable light source. The average flashlight shines a decent enough beam, but if you're looking for something brighter, there are significantly brighter flashlights available. 

The world's brightest flashlight clocks in at 100,000 lumens, but our list also consists of flashlights that can reach 80,000, 65,000, and 34,000 lumens and have impressively long battery lives as well as built-in fans to keep them cool. We've rounded up the brightest flashlights to shine a light on whatever you need.

Also: Scared of the dark? You won't be if you get one of our favorite flashlights

IMALENT MS18

Brightest flashlight overall
Person holding a large black flashlight outside
Image: IMALENT
Pros & Cons
pros
  • World's brightest flashlight
  • Super bright light
  • Long distance
  • Impressive battery life
cons
  • Long charging time
  • Relatively heavy
More Details

Tech Specs: Lumens: 100,000 lumens | Distance: 4,429 feet | Battery Life: 14 hours on lowest setting | IP Rating: IP56

The brightest flashlight you can currently get is the IMALENT MS18 which can get up to 100,000 lumens, making it 50 times brighter than car lights. That highest brightness level will last about a minute before it dims to 25,000 lumens, which it can sustain for an hour. It has nine settings, including cold or warm light options as well as a strobing light, and it has an OLED digital display to show battery level. 

This flashlight also has a heat pipe-cooling system that uses cooling fans to ensure high performance and longer runtime when it's at its brightest (and so that it doesn't overheat in your hands). In addition, its IP56 rating means that it is water- and dust-resistant. 

View now at AmazonView now at Imalent

Alifa Rechargeable LED Flashlight

Brightest budget flashlight
Alifa Rechargeable LED Flashlight
Image: Amazon
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Affordable
  • Spotlight/zoom feature
  • Two-year warranty
cons
  • 90,000 lumens claim may not be completely accurate
More Details

Tech Specs: Lumens: 90,000 lumens | Distance: 1,640 feet | Battery life: 8-12 hours on one charge | IP Rating: IP55

For a more a budget-friendly flashlight option that's still bright, this flashlight is less than $50 but is about 20 times brighter than ordinary incandescent lamps. It has three light modes so you can choose between high or medium brightness and SOS. 

The flashlight is rechargeable via USB and is rated IP55, so it's water- and dust-resistant. 

View now at Amazon

IMALENT MS12 Mini

Brightest compact flashlight
Person wearing a black glove and holding a hand-sized black flashlight
Image: IMALENT
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Portable design
  • Built-in cooling fans for high lumens settings
cons
  • Fans can be noisy
  • Low mode is still a bit bright at 1,500 lumens
More Details

Tech Specs: Lumens: 65,000 lumens | Distance: 3,399 feet | Battery life: Up to 4 hours on lowest setting | IP Rating: IP56

Another flashlight from IMALENT produces almost as impressive lumens but is more compact for better portability. The flashlight can get up to 65,000 lumens for 45 seconds (turbo) before it goes down to 25,000 lumens for three minutes. It recharges in just two hours with a 2A adapter and can last up to four hours on a full charge. 

This flashlight has seven settings, including turbo and strobe. In addition, three high-performing cooling fans automatically turn on at 5,000 lumens or higher output levels. 

View now at ImalentView now at Amazon

ACEBEAM X75

Brightest fast-charging flashlight
ACEBEAM X75
Image: Acebeam
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Windy mode
  • IP68 rating means it can be submerged in water for longer periods
  • Short charging time
cons
  • Loud fan
  • Pricey battery replacement
More Details

Tech Specs: Lumens: 80,000 lumens | Distance: 3,773 feet | Battery life: 8 hours | IP Rating: IP68

Most of these bright flashlights take longer to charge since they use so many lumens, but this flashlight from ACEBEAM only takes 1.5 hours to charge fully. Its turbo mode reached 80,000 lumens for 30 seconds but can run at 23,000 lumens for 20 minutes. 

This flashlight has a built-in dual intelligent temperature regulation system, including an innovative cooling handle that turns on automatically when the flashlight needs to be cooled down. It'll even cool itself down after you've turned off the light, known as its Windy Mode.

View now at AcebeamView now at Amazon

ACEBEAM X80GT Flashlight

Brightest lightweight flashlight
A flashlight sitting atop of a rock on the beach
Image: Acebeam
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Lightweight and portable with a handle
  • Battery voltage indication
cons
  • Charger not included with flashlight
  • Can get very hot
More Details

Tech Specs: Lumens: 34,00 lumens | Distance: 1,224 feet | Battery life: 34 hours | IP Rating: IPX8

At just .73 pounds that fits in the palm of your hand, this flashlight from ACEBEAM is super lightweight but will still shine up to 32,500 lumens. It has seven different settings and has the most durable IP rating on this list—IPX8—meaning it is shockproof and waterproof up to 98 feet in water. 

View now at WalmartView now at AmazonView now at Acebeam

What is the world's brightest flashlight?

The world's brightest flashlight is currently the IMALENT MS18 which can get up to 100,000 lumens and reach up to 4,429 feet. 

Flashlight

Price

Lumens

Beam distance

IMALENT MS18

$700

Up tp 100,000 lumens

4,429 feet

Alifa Rechargeable LED Flashlight

$32

Up to 90,000 lumens 

1,640 feet

IMALENT MS12 Mini

$410

Up tp 65,000 lumens

3,399 feet

ACEBEAM X75

$400

Up to 80,000 lumens

3,773 feet

ACEBEAM X80GT

$330

Up to 34,000 lumens

1,224 feet

Which bright flashlight is right for you?

Any of the flashlights on this light will be bright and have high lumens, but it really depends on the size of flashlight you are looking for and what price you're willing to spend.

Choose this bright flashlight...

If you want...

IMALENT MS18

The brightest flashlight overall.

Alifa Rechargeable LED Flashlight

A budget-friendly flashlight that shines bright.

IMALENT MS12 Mini

A compact flashlight that gets up to 65,000 lumens. 

ACEBEAM X75

A super bright flashlight that charges super fast.

ACEBEAM X80GT

A bright flashlight that weighs less than a pound. 

How did we choose the brightest flashlights?

We chose these bright flashlights through extensive research in the market. We compared lumens, IP ratings, beam distance, and different price points to provide you with a wide variety of options. 

What is a flashlight's lumens?

Lumens is a measure of the intensity of the light coming out of the flashlight, on the highest brightness setting. It may also be shown for multiple light settings.

How many lumens is a good flashlight?

The average flashlight emits about 100 lumens. However, the higher the lumens, the brighter the flashlight will be. 

How many lumens is a smartphone flashlight?

Your smartphone's built-in flashlight only gets up to 40-50 lumens, so it is a significantly dim light compared to your average flashlight, and especially these bright flashlights. 

Are there alternative bright flashlights worth considering?

Here are a few other options to look into:

