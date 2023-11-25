'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This $129 DeWalt cordless drill and impact driver set is a great Amazon Black Friday deal
Black Friday is always a good time to shop for deals to refresh some of your old or worn-out tools, and if you're looking for some cordless tools, Dewalt has a deal you should pay attention to.
For $129 -- which is 46%, or $110, off the list price -- you can treat yourself to a Dewalt 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver set.
Now, I can't say that I'm much of a tool brand fanboy, but I've grown quite fond of Dewalt power tools. It's a brand that delivers decent tools for fair prices. I've owned these exact same tools and they've been heavily used and abused -- to the point where both have now and then been used as hammers -- and they're still going strong.
Also: The best Black Friday deals so far: Live updates
The 20V system is powerful enough to tackle most jobs you're likely to come across, yet the tool and batteries are light enough that you can wield them for a few hours without getting fatigued.
With this kit, not only do you get the 1/2-inch drill and the 1/4-inch impact driver, but you also get two 20V/1.5Ah rechargeable batteries, a battery charger, and a neat carrying case.
Not only is this Dewalt 20V MAX cordless kit a great way to upgrade your worn-out tools, but it also makes a great gift for someone starting out on their DIY journey.