This $18 gadget is the USB-C accessory you didn't know you needed, and you can get it for $18 this Black Friday
ZDNET's key takeaways
- The Baseus 100W mini retractable USB-C to USB-C cable is available for $16, thanks to this Black Friday deal.
- It's compact, well-made, and features a durable cable, solid retraction reel, and four different retraction settings.
- The cable only supports data transmission and does not support video transmission.
My laptop bag is an absolute rat's nest of tangled cables, despite the fact that I try to do a decent -- or at least half-decent -- job of putting them away.
But they always seem to get into a massive tangle. And don't get me started about the cables on my desk!
Now, at least my USB-C cable is tidy, thanks to the Baseus 100W mini retractable USB-C to USB-C cable.
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
Baseus 100W mini retractable USB-C to USB-C cable
Put an end to tangled cables and a chaotic charging environment with this superb retractable USB-C cable.
Baseus 100W mini retractable USB-C to USB-C cable tech specs
- 3.3-foot length.
- 100W max load capacity.
- Retractable reel with four locking lengths -- 1.1, 1.9, 2.7 and 3.3-feet.
- Weighs only 50 g.
- Four colors: Black, white, blue, and purple.
I've tried a lot of retractable cables in the past, and most end up being a disappointment, with the cable or reel being of poor quality, and the whole thing falling apart in short order.
However, that has not been the case with this retractable cable by Baseus. Everything about this is quality, from the flat ribbon cable used to the retraction reel, and it's designed for regular use.
The first thing that surprised me about this reel was the size -- I was expecting something bigger and bulkier, not something that would fit into the palm of a hand or slip unobtrusively into a pocket.
And don't let the small size of the reel fool you. This is incredibly well-engineered and strong enough to put up with a lot of usage. The retractable reel has four different length settings -- 1.1, 1.9, 2.7 and 3.3 feet -- and to retract the cable back, you simply pull on the ends, and the spring action quickly and tidily rolls the cable back into the reel.
The flat ribbon cable is strong and yet flexible, and the connectors used by Baseus are of the highest quality. The cable is kitted out with an e-Marker chip, which means that it will be able to deliver the full 100W of power to all devices and ensure that it does this safely.
I've tested the cable under a variety of loads, and it has no problem delivering 100W continuously, either when fully extended or fully retracted in the reel.
ZDNET's buying advice
For $16, this is a great USB-C cable.
Built to the highest standards with quality materials, this is a retractable USB-C cable that will last you a long time, and it will help keep your desk or laptop bag clutter-free.