This $20 multitool has 15 functions, and it fits on your key ring

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

In theory, multitools are a brilliant idea. Having an entire tool chest in my pocket or on my belt, ready for whatever the world throws at me.

In practice, however, they tend to either be too big and you leave them at home, or so small as to be useless. It's rare that I come across a tool that's small enough to pop on a keyring, yet big enough to be practical.

Also: Are smartphone thermal cameras sensitive enough to uncover PIN codes?

I know, because I own over a dozen multitools of various descriptions, and most spend their entire lives at home (or in the car/truck).

There's only one type of multitool that seems to be with me when I need one, and that's the kind that fits on my keychain. The problem is that most of these are so small they're useless.

The Screwpop Toolkey 15-in-1 multitool is one of the very few exceptions. In fact, it's perfect.

ZDNET RECOMMENDS Screwpop Toolkey 15-in-1 Multi-Tool The Screwpop Toolkey is made of 420 stainless steel, is super slim (1/8 x 15/16 x 2 7/8-inch) and ultra-lightweight (0.65oz), and can be attached to keys of a carabiner, or to a refrigerator or toolbox using the built-in magnet. View at Amazon

Screwpop Toolkey 15-in-1 functions

First, here's a breakdown of every function that the multitool is capable of.

So many features! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

For months now, people have been asking me what I thought of the Screwpop Toolkey multitool. I've now finally managed to get my hands on one -- they're not readily available here in the UK as many retailers are shy of selling bladed items -- and I have to say that I'm impressed.

Also: This $10 gadget is my favorite repair tool of all time

For the longest time, I've had a Swiss+Tech UtiliKey on my keychain. It's one of those tools that's served me well over the years, but I'm the first to admit that the Transformers-like folding-out design is a bit annoying. It's certainly not quick access.

Also, anything that you have to fold out has a tendency to fold in on itself when you apply pressure to it.

This is why I prefer the solid, one-piece design of the Screwpop Toolkey.

The Screwpop Toolkey features a solid, one-piece design. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The real test of any multitool is whether you'll use it, and -- when you do use it -- is it actually usable?

I found myself using the Toolkey from the moment it arrived and used it many times during that first day.

I've been using it solidly for the past month, and it's proved itself to be extremely handy for various tasks -- from opening boxes, bottles, and bolts to tightening screws to stripping wires to measuring and scoring, and so much more.

Also: I found the ultimate off-grid coffee maker - and it brews at rocket speed

In fact, this one tool has so many uses that I can't possibly list them all here. Think of it as a pointy-pokey-twisty-proddy thing that you have in your pocket for all those times when this thing or that needs a bit of an adjustment.

Everything about the Toolkey is nicely engineered. All the edges are nicely finished and even the sharp serrated blade is neatly stored so that it doesn't get in the way when the tool is used.

All the edges on the Screwpop Toolkey are beautifully finished. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

For $20, the Screwpop Toolkey 15-in-1 multitool is perfect for all DIYers, fixers, and those who tuned into the TV show MacGyver. By the time I got my Toolkey imported into the UK, I'd paid much more than $20, yet I still consider it a good deal.

If you're looking for a compact, robust keychain tool, this will not disappoint.