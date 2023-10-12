'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 10 best October Prime Day phone deals still available
Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days event is done and dusted, but we've dug up the best remaining deals and offers on the latest smartphones. That means even if you're doing some last last-minute shopping, there are still discounts to be had on select phone models that ZDNET has tested and recommended throughout the year, from the OnePlus 11 to the new Google Pixel 8 series.
Below, you'll find the best deals still available on Amazon today, and we'll be updating the list once more in the afternoon, so stay tuned.
Best October Prime Day phone deals 2023 still available
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max w/ Boost Mobile Infinite plan: Free (Save $1,199)
- Google Pixel 8 with Pixel Buds Pro: $699 (Save $200)
- Google Pixel 7a: $449 (Save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,499 (Save $300)
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $1,199
That's right, it's the inaugural "free iPhone" deal that's always too good to be true -- but not really. If you happen to be eyeing a new carrier to switch to, Boost Mobile will actually sell you the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max (as well as the Pro and non-Pro models) for free when you enroll in a Boost Infinite plan -- the company's 5G data plan. You're still paying for a monthly data plan; the iPhone 15 Pro is just a bonus.
- Current price: $999
- Original price: $1,349
Google's preorder offer for the new Pixel 8 Pro is surprisingly still available, meaning you can snag the latest Android flagship and get a free Google Pixel Watch 2 -- valued at $349.
- Current price: $1,499
- Original price: $1,799
Samsung's big-screen foldable has been discounted by $300, making it more accessible than ever for power users, productivity seekers, and mobile entertainment fans. The phone comes brand new, with 256GB of storage, and is unlocked for every major carrier.
More Prime Day 2023 phone deals
When is Amazon's October Prime Day 2023?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event is happening on October 10 and 11.
For Prime member-exclusive offers, you'll want to tune into ZDNET's buying guides over the course of the week.
How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts also use established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best phone?
We test a lot of phones at ZDNET, from ones that flip and fold to ones that can communicate via space satellites, so we have a knack for knowing what's the best on the market.
Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best phone you can buy. It features a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, four cameras at the rear including one that shoots up to 200MP photos, and an S Pen stylus siloed on the bottom corner.
If you're not a fan of larger phones, there's a good chance you'll find something more to your liking in ZDNET's best phones list.
