The 27 best October Prime Day headphones deals still available
Last chance to enjoy Amazon's October Prime Day sale, and if you're looking for a new pair of headphones or thinking ahead to your holiday gift list, you'll find lots of popular options on sale. It's a great time to buy, with deeply discounted prices ahead of the Black Friday frenzy.
Also: The best October Prime Day deals still available: Last chance to save
Whether you're looking for over-ear headphones with active noise canceling, Bluetooth earbuds meant for exercising, or affordable headphones for casual music, podcast, and audiobook listening, we've rounded up the best deals on headphones during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Best headphones deals still available after October Prime Day
- AirPods Pro (2nd gen + USB-C): $199 (save $50)
- Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds: $278 (save $22)
- Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Earbuds: $142 (save $138)
- Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: $50 (save $30)
- Sennheiser HD 599 Open Back Headphones: $120 (save $130)
- Current price: $300
- Original price: $380
If you have high expectations for your headphones, you'll enjoy the Sennheiser Momentum 4. Their high-quality build, professional-grade sound quality, and long-lasting battery make them a pair of the best headphones out there for audio fans. You can snag them in Black for $295 or in White for $300.
Read the review: Sennheiser Momentum 4 hands-on: The best headphones for detail-oriented listeners
- Current price: $227
- Original price: $329
Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones are one of the audio maker's most popular products. They're known for their high sound quality and impressive active noise cancelation. These headphones aren't officially on sale, but now that Bose released a new line of QuietComfort headphones, the QC45 are priced lower.
Read the review: Bose QuietComfort 45: Perfect for all-day listening
- Current price: $480
- Original price: $550
Apple AirPods Max are some of the hottest headphones out there. They have industry-leading audio features, like noise-cancelation and Transparency Mode, and integrate seamlessly with your other Apple devices. These headphones are usually $550, so be sure to snag a pair while they're on sale.
Read the review: AirPods Max: Stunning sound and performance
- Current price: $179
- Original price: $350
Beats just released the Studio Pro headphones earlier this year, making their steep discount even sweeter. The Studio Pro headphones have a sleek design, great sound, and features that work well with both iOS and Android devices.
Read the review: Beats outdid themselves with the Studio Pro headphones
- Current price: $140
- Original price: $200
Google's Pixel Buds Pro are the company's flagship premium earbuds. Google just re-released the Pixel Buds Pro with new colorways and upgraded the buds' software to have better wireless connections, low-latency mode, and Conversation Detection.
Read the review: Google Pixel Buds Pro review: AirPods Pro, but for Android
Best Prime Day 2023 Sony headphones deals still available
Best October Prime Day 2023 Bose headphones deals
More top October Prime Day 2023 headphones deals still available
When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days begins Tuesday, October 10, and ends Wednesday, October 11.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT.
How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day headphones deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best pair of headphones?
We try a lot of headphones at ZDNET, and finding the best pair for you heavily depends on your headphone needs. If you want a pair of headphones for traveling, working, or studying, you'll want headphones like the Apple AirPods Max, Sennheiser Momentum 4, and Bose 700.
For strenuous and sweaty workouts, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Beats Powerbeats Pro offer long battery life, high portability, and a sweatproof design.
What are the best pair of noise-canceling headphones to buy on October Prime Day?
We've tried plenty of noise-canceling headphones at ZDNET. We've tested them on planes and trains, in coffee shops and grocery stores, and plenty of the best ones are on sake right now.
If you want noise-canceling earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 offer some of the best noise-canceling on the market. If you're looking for over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max or the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones will certainly give you what you're looking for.
What are the best over-ear headphones to buy on October Prime Day?
Deciding which pair of over-ear headphones is the best heavily relies on what your needs are. Whether you want over-ear headphones for deep work, traveling, exercising, or for high-quality audio, there's a pair that's best for you.
If you travel a lot, you'll want headphones with a long battery life, like the Edifier WH950NB headphones.
If you want over-ear headphones best for exercising, you may want to switch to earbuds instead. Most over-ear headphones are not waterproof, let alone sweatproof, so if you frequently exercise in your over-ears, you may damage them over time.
If you wear your over-ears to dive into the music you listen to, you'll love the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones. Their audio quality is superb, easily making them the highest-quality consumer headphones you'll find.
