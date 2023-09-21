This $200 stick vacuum is just as good as a Dyson - and it has a mop

This cordless vacuum is surprisingly powerful. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

My wife and I have always been obsessed with cleaning. In fact, we quite enjoy it. But the busier we get, the harder it is to make time for those deep cleans (which are so necessary when your home is ruled by cats).

A month ago, we adopted a Narwal Freo robot vacuum/mop and it's been an absolute game-changer. The only caveat to the robot is that it's pretty much isolated to the downstairs level of the house and it's not the best option for spot cleaning.

Also: The best robot vacuum mops: Expert tested and reviewed

We do have two Dyson vacuums, both of which do a decent job on the hardwood floors. But "decent" isn't exactly what I want from such a costly vacuum. Don't get me wrong, both Dysons work wonders on carpeted floors. Hardwood floors…not so much. In fact, the Dyson vacuums can be kind of frustrating, especially when it comes to picking up litter that the cats track out of the litter box.

So, when I was sent a vacuum/mop combo from Proscenic, you can bet I was excited…with a dash of trepidation. You see, we've tried mop attachments for the Dyson and those always wind up either in the trash or sent back. Needless to say, I was skeptical about a cordless vacuum that doubled as a mop.

ZDNET Recommends The Proscenic P11 Mopping Vacuum. This vacuum is a game-changer for those looking to easily mop and vacuum in one fell swoop. View at Amazon

To my surprise, the Proscenic P11 Mopping Vacuum works quite well.

Unlike the Dyson mopping attachments we tried (which mostly just leaked and failed to really clean the floors), the Proscenic mop attachment is kind of analog. It doesn't have spinning brushes or spray bars.

Also: The best robot vacuums right now

Instead, it has a reservoir for water that you fill up. Once filled, you attach the mop head to the bottom of the main vacuum attachment. The mop works by slowly soaking the mop pad with liquid. As you push the vacuum over the floor, the vacuum attachment picks up debris while the mop does its job.

The Proscenic mopping attachment is surprisingly effective. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

The simplicity of the setup is actually quite effective. On top of that, the vacuum outperforms the Dyson on hardwood floors. Even better, all of our Dyson attachments work on the Proscenic. That's a big plus for us.

The specs

The mopping attachment holds 340 mL of water to provide plenty of liquid for the whole floor.

180-degree swivel steering

400 W, 35 kPa strong suction power

Weighs only 5.2 pounds

Converts to handheld

Touch control via an onboard color LED to monitor battery levels and the ability to switch between cleaning modes

Built-in LED lights to better see what you're cleaning

Includes two extra attachments, a mountable dock, and an extra HEPA filter.

Price - $199.99 on Amazon

Our experience

Other than the mopping attachment, there are a few ways in which the Proscenic outperforms our Dyson vacuums.

First off, the Proscenic is lighter than the Dyson, which means you won't get tired after using it for an hour or so of cleaning. Next, comes the trigger. Unlike the Dyson vacuums, the Proscenic has a trigger that clicks on and off, so instead of having to hold the trigger in while you vacuum, you click it on to use and off when you're finished. That feature is most welcome, as the Dysons can really work your fingers and hands after a while.

Another really handy feature: The Proscenic can collapse to create a smaller form factor. Fully extended the vacuum tube is 24 inches. When collapsed, it's just 15 inches. The collapsed extension makes vacuuming steps much easier. Or, you can remove the tube altogether and use it in "handheld" mode.

Also: The best smart home devices

The addition of the LED lights (which are very bright) is very welcome (and not found on the Dyson).

The battery life on the Proscenic is comparable to the Dyson. Unlike the Dyson, the Proscenic has three different power settings, to help you better conserve battery. The only downside is that our Dyson V11 automatically senses the need to shift from low to high power, whereas the Proscenic is all manual.

Most importantly, the mop attachment is a much-needed option. We've used it a few times and it has yet to fail us.

ZDNET's buying advice

It's simple. If you like the idea and form factor of the Dyson cordless vacuums but would like to add a mopping feature, the Proscenic P11 Mopping Vacuum is one of the best I've used (especially for the price point). With amazing power, solid battery life, and a few added features to improve the overall experience, you can't go wrong with this vacuum.