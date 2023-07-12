'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I'm actually in the middle of reviewing this product, and I just came across such a good deal for it on Amazon Prime Day that I had to share it -- a massive 22% off the EcoFlow Delta Pro power station
It's not often that I'll recommend something before I've fully reviewed it, but I've had the Delta Pro in my possession for the past few weeks and it's performed flawlessly. Based on that, and the company's reputation for producing some of the best power stations, I have no trouble recommending it to you for a price that I don't think you're going to see again.
The Delta Pro is a 3600Wh power station that packs a 3600W AC output (7200W surge) through the five AC outlets. At its core are long-life LiFePO4 batteries designed to last for years.
Overall, the Delta Pro features a total of 15 outlets -- 2 x USB-A, 2 x USB-A Fast Charge, 2 x USB-C (100W), 5 x AC Outlets, 2 x DC Outlets, 1 x car power output, and 1 x Anderson port -- and is designed for any circumstance where you need power.
And despite all that capacity, it recharges in under three hours.
Whether you're camping, exploring in your RV, running a food truck, needing a home backup solution in case the lights go out, or carrying out off-grid work, the EcoFlow Delta Pro is for you.