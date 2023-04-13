This $8 tool has dramatically improved my 3D printing results

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
3D printing still feels like Star Trek technology to me. I input some code, and the printer transforms that into plastic reality.
But sometimes -- usually because of my lack of 3D printing prowess -- prints come out with some rough edges.
Most of the time this doesn't matter, but if the parts are supposed to fit together (such as this awesome SD and microSD card holder) or be comfortable to hold (as with these cool print removal wedges), then smoothing off the edges can make a huge difference.
I've been using a knife to do this. Don't do this yourself. It will likely result in a deep cut to your thumb (ask me how I know this). After stemming the bleeding, I had a think as to what else I could use.
Something safer.
Something more suited to cleaning up edges.
I looked through my toolbox and came across a deburring tool.
It's perfect.
Normally used to remove sharp edges from metal parts, a deburring tool comes in surprisingly useful for cleaning up 3D printed parts.
A deburring tool is a swiveling curved metal blade that's used to remove burrs -- the rough, sharp bits -- on the edges of metal parts after cutting or machining.
Turns out it's great for cleaning up the edges of 3D printed parts, helping to smooth out the edges of the print.
And it's very, very satisfying to use!
The deburring blade has a safety tip to make it harder to cut yourself, but it's still wise to take precautions, and if you want to be extra cautious, cut-resistant gloves are a great idea.
The idea is simple -- run the blade along the edges. I recommend using light pressure and working slowly so as to not take huge chunks out of the print in the process.
I suggest practicing on some scrap plastic before going to town on your 3D prints.
You can buy the deburring tool that I use for $8. For that, you get the handle and a single deburring blade.
If you're only going to be deburring plastic 3D prints, then one blade will last a lifetime. If you think that you're going to use this on metal as well as plastic, then you can pick up a kit that comprises the handle and blade, and a pack of 21 replacement blades of different types for only $20.