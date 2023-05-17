This is the USB flash drive James Bond would use

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Carrying important information around on an unencrypted flash drive is a dumb move. Lose the drive, and anyone who finds it has immediate access to all your data, and the consequences can range from embarrassment to potentially opening up your company to legal headaches.
What you need is a flash drive that keeps everything on it secured at all times. You also need one that doesn't require you to install software on the machines that you want to use the flash drive on. I mean, not only is this issue really inconvenient, but some machines are going to be so locked down that you can't install third-party software onto them.
Now, an answer to those problems is here -- in fact, the Kingston Ironkey Keypad 200 is the USB flash drive that James Bond would use to keep all his secrets secure.
The built-in rechargeable battery and keypad can be used to unlock the drive without using any software, and you can then plug it into any system that supports a USB Type-A mass storage device.
In short, the Ironkey Keypad 200 is like a mini Fort Knox for your data. It meets the new FIPS 140-3 Level 3 military-grade security specifications published by NIST. This specification further enhances the drive's security capabilities and makes tamper-resistance mandatory.
The drive includes XTS-AES 256-bit encryption, along with brute-force and BadUSB attack protection with digitally signed firmware. The drive is also filled with a special epoxy that makes it virtually impossible to remove components without damaging them, protecting the drive from low-level attacks.
What's more, the protection doesn't end there. The keypad can be used to set up a passcode that's an easy-to-remember but hard-to guess alphanumeric PIN for both admins and user.
And if you're worried that the keypad is going to wear -- and that this wear pattern could betray the password -- then the keypad has been coated with a polymer that protects the keys from wear and even fingerprints.
Brute-force protection means that if the passcode is entered incorrectly 10 times, the data will be irrevocably destroyed and the drive reset.
And for auditing purposes, each drive has been laser-engraved with a unique serial number.
The drive slides into a tough, aluminum extruded shell to offer further protection, and there's a rubber gasket to help keep the shell secured to the drive, and to stop dirt and water from entering.
I've tested the dirt and water ingress protection, and the outer shell does a great job keeping your data safe.
On the end of the drive is a tough wire ring for securing the drive to your keyring.
As for performance, the specs claim read speeds up to 145MB/s, and write speeds up to 115MB/s, and using Blackmagic's Disk Speed Test app, I was able to get speeds to within 5% of these rated speeds.
If you're in the market for a high-security, robust, tough, military-grade certified drive, then look no further than the Kingston Ironkey Keypad 200. It's also very competitively priced, with the 8GB version selling for $75, and the 128GB version selling for $204.