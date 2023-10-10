This beast of a USB-C charger can power three laptops, and it's $70 off for October Prime Day

Ugreen Nexode 300W GaN 5-Ports Desktop Charging Station. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Chargers come in all sorts of sizes -- from tiny ones for your smartphone to big ones for your laptop, to bigger desktop units that are designed to charge multiple devices.

The problem with the "one charger to rule them all" is that as soon as you start connecting multiple devices to the charger, the power output falls through the floor. You think that a charger will offer you all the power you need, but once you start to load it up, it's just not up to the challenge anymore.

But I've come across a charger that's an absolute beast. A unit. Built like a brick, it has five ports, will replace a whole bank of standalone chargers, and can output a total of 300W, which is more than twice what Apple's standard single-port 140W MacBook Pro charger can deliver.

This charger is the Ugreen Nexode 300W GaN 5-Ports Desktop Charging Station. Right now, it's among Amazon's October Prime Deals.

Ugreen Nexode 300W GaN 5-Ports specs

Total USB Ports : 4x USB-C and 1x USB-A

: 4x USB-C and 1x USB-A Input : 100-240V～50/60Hz 4.2A Max

: 100-240V～50/60Hz 4.2A Max USB-C1 Output : 5.0V⎓3.0A/9.0V-3.0A/12.0V⎓3.0A/15.0V.3.0A/20.0V⎓5.0A/28.0V⎓5.0A 140.0W Max

: 5.0V⎓3.0A/9.0V-3.0A/12.0V⎓3.0A/15.0V.3.0A/20.0V⎓5.0A/28.0V⎓5.0A 140.0W Max USB-C2/C3 Output : 5.0V⎓3.0A/9.0V⎓3.0A/12.0V⎓3.0A/15.0V⎓3.0A/20.0V⎓5.0A 100.0W Max

: 5.0V⎓3.0A/9.0V⎓3.0A/12.0V⎓3.0A/15.0V⎓3.0A/20.0V⎓5.0A 100.0W Max USB-C4 Output : 5.0V⎓3.0A/9.0V⎓3.0A/12.0V⎓3.0A/15.OV⎓3.0A/20.0V⎓2.25A 45.0W Max

: 5.0V⎓3.0A/9.0V⎓3.0A/12.0V⎓3.0A/15.OV⎓3.0A/20.0V⎓2.25A 45.0W Max USB-A Output : 5.0V⎓3.0A/9.0V⎓2.0A/12.0V⎓1.5A/10.0V⎓2.25A 22.5W Max

: 5.0V⎓3.0A/9.0V⎓2.0A/12.0V⎓1.5A/10.0V⎓2.25A 22.5W Max Total Output : 300W

: 300W Dimensions : 116 x 95 x 53 mm

: 116 x 95 x 53 mm Weight: 0.857kg

Port max output depending on which are in use. Ugreen/ZDNET

Let's get right to the things I like about this charger.

First, it's huge and weighty. This is good because unless a desktop charger has a fair amount of heft behind it, it gets dragged about by the cables attached. Sure, at almost 2 pounds, this is no travel charger, but I find lightweight desktop chargers to be a nuisance.

Next, this charger outputs what it says it will output, and it can keep that up indefinitely. It's amazing how many chargers you can find that will output their rated maximum for a few minutes or an hour or so, but then start having problems when heat starts to build up and the output starts to plummet.

Testing the Ugreen Nexode 300W charger. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

That's not the case with the Nexode 300W. This thing can output the full 300W indefinitely. It's a very stable, high-quality charger.

What I also like about this charger is that the topmost USB-C port can always output 140W, no matter how many other ports are in use.

I also like that when using the three ports, you can get 140W from the top port, 100W from the next, and 60W from the other.

A range of high-power ports Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

This means you can use this charger to power three laptops, which is quite an achievement and makes it a great choice for those who juggle multiple laptops.

Another concern with chargers, especially the higher-power chargers, is heat. GaN (gallium nitride) chargers are more efficient and run cooler than their silicon counterparts, but they can still get hot.

I ran the Nexode 300W hard, and it remained totally cool to the touch.

Thermal image of the Ugreen Nexode 300W under high load. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The charger also comes with a 5-foot 240W USB-C charging cable, and a 6.5-foot power cord. Both of these are high-quality and what you'd expect from this type of charger.

240W USB-C cable and power cord included. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

ZDNET's buying advice

One thing to bear in mind is that this charger is not cheap. With a retail price of $270, it's a premium piece with a premium price (although you can get $70 off the price over on Amazon, bringing it to a more reasonable price point). But when you consider that a singleApple 140W USB-C charger is $99 (though it's also currently on sale for $84), it puts things into some perspective. Also, this is a charger that delivers exactly what it says it will do on the box, and the box promises a lot.

This is one of the best, most powerful USB-C chargers you can buy. If you need a charger that can handle three laptops, this is the charger for you.