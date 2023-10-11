'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This automatic feeder is my cat's best friend, and it's up to 42% off on Amazon
I'm a crazy cat person. A big part of my life is giving three cats the attention they demand and deserve. One of our cats (Oni, a tortie-point Siamese) is especially demanding. For the longest time, she refused treats of all types and would only eat certain foods.
Also: The best October Prime Day deals you can buy: Live updates
But as she aged that changed and, out of nowhere, after over a decade of the same daily eating behavior, she wanted treats. And given she was losing weight, our vet told her any calories she could take in would be beneficial. So when she started eating treats, I wanted to make sure she always had access to them, even on the rare occasion that we weren't home.
Before my wife and I headed out for vacation a few months ago, I purchased the Voluas automatic cat feeder to ensure the person caring for our house and pets didn't have to be at Oni's whim.
ZDNET Recommends
Voluas automatic cat feeder
The Voluas automatic cat feeder announces to your kittie, with your recorded voice, it's time for a meal.
Oni immediately gave the Uvoluas automatic feeder two paws up.
You can program this cat feeder to dump whatever number of servings you program into the dish from 1-4 times daily. Because this would be dispensing treats I configured it for the lowest serving (which still dumps out between 5-10 treats and had it do so 4 times per day, seven days a week.
So far, it's worked flawlessly.
Also: Ring's new Pet Tag can help you find your furry friend faster, and it's only $10
It also has another handy little feature. You can record your voice calling to your kitties to make sure they know the treats have been dispensed. I recorded, "Come and get it. Pspspspsps" and every time Oni hears me say those magic words, she crawls out of her bed and dines.
The Voluas automatic pet feeder has an LED screen to display the time and your desired settings and the treats are dispensed into a stainless steel bowl. You can plug the device into an outlet or use 3 D-Cell batteries to run it in a location that doesn't have power.
The food (or treat) hopper in the 6L size holds 25.2 cups of kibble, so if you're using it for a vacation feeder, it should last a while.
One and I couldn't be more pleased with how this device functions. It's been going nonstop for months and I can rest assured that she doesn't always have to climb down the steps to get her treats.