This DeWalt cordless drill and impact driver set is over 40% off on Amazon right now

The DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver set. Amazon/ZDNET

Amazon is hosting a new Big Spring Sale this week, and it's a good time to shop for deals to refresh some of your old or worn-out tools. If you're looking for some cordless tools, DeWalt has a deal you should pay attention to.

For $139 -- which is 42%, or $100, off the list price -- you can treat yourself to a DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver set.

Now, I can't say that I'm much of a tool brand fanboy, but I've grown quite fond of DeWalt power tools. It's a brand that delivers decent tools for fair prices. I've owned these exact same tools and they've been heavily used and abused -- to the point where both have now and then been used as hammers -- and they're still going strong.

The 20V system is powerful enough to tackle most jobs you're likely to come across, yet the tool and batteries are light enough that you can wield them for a few hours without getting fatigued.

With this kit, not only do you get the 1/2-inch drill and the 1/4-inch impact driver, but you also get two 20V/1.5Ah rechargeable batteries, a battery charger, and a neat carrying case.

Not only is this DeWalt 20V MAX cordless kit a great way to upgrade your worn-out tools, but it also makes a great gift for someone starting out on their DIY journey.