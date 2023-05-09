This easy-to-use portable power station keeps you charged up wherever you roam

Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 with the included accessories Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Power stations have revolutionized charging and powering gadgets outdoors. Rather than having to rely on 12V inverters or gasoline generators, I can take what is essentially a huge power bank with me into the outdoors, and charge everything off that. And when that runs out, I can charge the power station either from AC power, a vehicle's 12V outlet, or solar.

This way, the outdoor fun never has to end.

And power station technology has improved dramatically in the time that I've been using them. The units themselves have become more compact and robust, and battery technology has advanced as well.

One of the biggest changes has been the shift from lithium-ion battery technology to LiFePO4 batteries. These aren't as power-dense as their lithium counterparts, but they're safer (i.e., less likely to catch fire) and have a much longer lifespan. How much longer? Up to six times longer.

In real terms, while lithium-ion batteries are good for anywhere from 500 to 2,000 recharge cycles, LiFePO4 batteries can handle 3,000 recharge cycles, making them ideal for long-term usage.

For the past few weeks, I've been testing a new power station from Ugreen -- the PowerRoam 1200. I have a lot of Ugreen gear – from chargers and cables to power banks -- and it's a brand that I have grown to trust. This is the company's first power station.

PowerRoam 1200 tech specs

Dimensions : 34 x 22 x 27 cm/ 13.4 x 8.7 x 10.6 inches

: 34 x 22 x 27 cm/ 13.4 x 8.7 x 10.6 inches Weight : 11.5 kg / 25.4 lbs

: 11.5 kg / 25.4 lbs Battery rated energy : 1024Wh 40Ah 25.6V

: 1024Wh 40Ah 25.6V Inputs

AC : 100-130V~60Hz 15A Max

Solar : 12-48V⎓15A 400W Max

DC/car charger : 12V/24V⎓8A Max

: 100-130V~60Hz 15A Max : 12-48V⎓15A 400W Max : 12V/24V⎓8A Max Outputs

AC (x6 ): 120V~60Hz 10A 1200VA/1200W Max

USB-A (x2) : Single-Port: 5V⎓3A/9V⎓2A/12V⎓1.5A/5V⎓4.5A 22.5W Max (Dual-Port: 45W Max)

USB-C (x2 ): Single-Port: 5V⎓3A/9V⎓3A/12V⎓3A/15V⎓3A/20V⎓3A/20V⎓5A 100W Max (Dual-Port: 200W Max)

12V output : 12V⎓10A 120W Max

DC5521 (x2) : Single-Port: 12V⎓5A 60W Max (Car charger + DC5521 x 2 = 120W Max)

): 120V~60Hz 10A 1200VA/1200W Max : Single-Port: 5V⎓3A/9V⎓2A/12V⎓1.5A/5V⎓4.5A 22.5W Max (Dual-Port: 45W Max) ): Single-Port: 5V⎓3A/9V⎓3A/12V⎓3A/15V⎓3A/20V⎓3A/20V⎓5A 100W Max (Dual-Port: 200W Max) : 12V⎓10A 120W Max : Single-Port: 12V⎓5A 60W Max (Car charger + DC5521 x 2 = 120W Max) Total power output : 1565W Max

: 1565W Max Working temp (discharging) : -10°C~40°C (14°F~104°F)

: -10°C~40°C (14°F~104°F) Working temp (charging): 0°C~40°C (32°F~104°F)



Note that the model I'm testing is the one for the U.K. market, and as such the AC outlets are different from the U.S. model. Other than this, the units are functionally identical.

The UK version of the PowerRoam 1200 outputs 240V and has two outlets. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

There are a few things that I look for when testing a power station.

PowerRoam 1200 has very stylish, easy-to-use controls. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

First, does the rated battery capacity match up with the information on the spec sheet? With the PowerRoam 1200, every spec is exactly what is stated by the vendor. I'm particularly impressed by the fast charge feature, which can take the unit from zero to 80 percent charge in 50 minutes, and to fully charged in 90 minutes on AC power.

Another thing I look for is build quality. After all, this is a device that will be carried around, taken on camping trips and other outdoor adventures, and generally roughed up.

I really like the subtle buttons on this unit. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

No problems here. The PowerRoam 1200 is super sturdy, shrugging off bumps and impacts. The top handle is sturdy and the unit is nicely balanced, which makes carrying its 11.5 kg/25.4 lb. weight a lot more pleasant.

Another of my priorities is usability, and here, again, Ugreen has a winner. The display is nice and clear, the controls are simple, and you're not left scratching your head as to how to turn on the AC or how much power is remaining.

The buttons are small and discreet, hard to turn on accidentally, and have a very subtle illumination that makes them observable in low-light conditions, without being blinding. This pleases me greatly as I do a lot of photography at night and don't appreciate having my night vision wiped out by laser-like LEDs.

The PowerRoam 1200 is such an easy-to-use and mature unit, it's hard to believe that this is Ugreen's first foray into power stations.

The display on the PowerRoam 1200 shows you everything you need to know (but no more) -- which keeps it streamlined and easy to read at a glance. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I'm very impressed.

Finally, there's safety. In particular, I like to test what happens when the unit is overloaded. In this case, nothing dramatic happens. The PowerRoam 1200 simply cuts off the power and waits to be reset if the AC is stressed. And for such a small unit, it's capable of supporting devices with power ratings of up to 2500W thanks to its built-in U-Turbo mode.

Ugreen has also released scratch-resistant. IP67 water-resistant 200W solar panels for the PowerRoam 1200. These panels use monocrystalline technology and offer 23% efficiency that can fully charge the PowerRoam 1200 in about six hours (or three hours if you hook up two). Thanks to courier delays, the solar panels sent to me for review still haven't arrived, but I'll cover these separately soon (as well as offer tips on how to get the best from solar charging).

A Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 being charged up by a 200W solar panel Ugreen/ZDNET

For under $1,000 ($799 with the coupon code 05UG1200 at Amazon until May 21) you're getting a lot of power station. This sturdy unit employs EV-grade LiFePO4 batteries, delivers on the promises it makes, and comes with a five-year warranty.

If you're looking for a power station for camping trips, running power tools outdoors, or as a backup in case the lights go out, I highly recommend you check out the PowerRoam 1200 from Ugreen.