/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office

This heavy-duty label maker is the key to organizing my workshop

Everyone could benefit from a label maker.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Min Shin
Brother PTE300 Handheld Industrial Laminate Label Printer with label "I love my label maker" printed on it

Brother PTE300 Handheld Industrial Laminate Label Printer.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I admit that I can be somewhat untidy. Projects always on the go, items going back and forth for review, things that need repairing and fixing.

And as a result of all these goings on, my workbench can get a little… disorganized.

But there's a tool that's cornerstone to helping me stay organized, and that's my label maker.

Also: This replaced my multitool for a fraction of the cost

But this is no ordinary label maker, this is an industrial unit that produces really resilient, hard-wearing labels.

I'm using the Brother PTE300 label maker, and it's awesome. 

Note: My label maker -- the one that features in the photos I've taken -- is the European version sold as the P-touch E300, but it's functionally identical to the US version.

Brother PTE300 tech specs

  • Power: AC Adapter (12VDC, 2A).
  • Battery: Li-ion.
  • Screen resolution: 180dpi.
  • Keyboard: QWERTY style keyboard.
  • Display: Backlit LCD screen.
  • Max print speed: Up to 0.78 inches per second.
  • Max print width: 0.62 inch (15.8 mm).
  • Printing technology: Laminating thermal transfer.
  • Cutter: Built-in.

I love this label maker. 

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

So, why do I love this label maker so much?

First, the design.

The big, chunky rubberized QWERTY keyboard that's perfect for using with gloves and my fat fingers. There's nothing I hate more than label makers that have an ABCDE keyboard layout, and what makes that worse is when that layout is used on tiny keys.

Also: The best keyboards: Find your type

There are also buttons for specific types or label layouts and even barcode printing.

Along with the keyboard inputs, the label maker has time and date printing function, and 168 electrical as well as audio and visual specific symbols.

The keyboard of the Brother PTE300 with label "I love my label maker" printed on it

The keyboard on the Brother PTE300 is perfect.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Then there's the roomy display, backlit. I've had phones with smaller displays. Along with displaying what's going to be printed on the label, it also shows information such as font and font size.

There's no need to squint at this display.

Also: I asked Amazon to show me really expensive gadgets and, oh dear

The PTE300 also offers the convenience of being powered from a mains adapter or a rechargeable battery. It can also take six AA batteries too.

Back of the label maker

Power options include mains, rechargeable battery, and six AA batteries.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The labels are also industrial -- they are high-grade and fully self-laminating tapes designed to resist wear, fading, and chemicals. They are so tough that I use them to label the bottles I keep chemicals in.

The laminated labels for bottles containing chemicals

The laminated labels are hard wearing and resist fading and chemical attack.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Oh, and the backing on the labels is easy to peel off. I have to mention this, because I've had plenty of label makers where it's near impossible to peel the backing off the label.

Label with peel on the back

Easy-peel labels are a joy.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The PTE-300 can print on a variety of different labels, and can even print on special heat-shrink tubing labels -- perfect for labeling cables. 

The label maker is supplied in a hard-wearing carry case to keep everything organized.

Carry case for the label maker

Tough carry case keeps everything organized.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The PTE-300 is awesome, and I can recommend it highly enough. I've put several dozen print cartridges through mine and it still performs amazingly. The keyboard has resisted both wear and exposure to weather and harsh chemicals. The unit itself has been dropped and banged about and kicked a lot and it still looks like new. Finally, the rechargeable battery still holds charge well.

Also: 5 tech gadgets I never leave home without (and they make great gifts)

For $120, the Brother PTE-300 is the perfect label maker for both the home, office, and workshop.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

A robot texting on a smartphone in space

How to use ChatGPT: Everything you need to know

chat bot

What is ChatGPT and why does it matter? Here's everything you need to know

Placeholder product image alt text

The best AI art generators: DALL-E 2 and other fun alternatives to try