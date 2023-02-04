/>
This $11 gadget is a must-have for aging eyes

If your eyes aren't what they used to me, this is for you.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Alyson Windsor
SE Illuminated Dual Lens Magnifier
SE/Amazon

Everything seems to be getting smaller, while my eyes are getting worse and worse.

If you spend any time squinting at small things, this is for you -- a dual-lens head-mounted magnifier that take the strain out of working with tiny things. 

SE Illuminated Dual Lens Magnifier features:

  • The headband is comfortable and easy to adjust
  • The twin-LED lights can be panned it left and right, so you can shine the light exactly where you need it
  • Three high-quality lenses -- a fixed 1.9x stereo lens, a drop-down 1.9x stereo lens, and a 4.5x loupe
  • It's lightweight and durable
  • Can be worn over glasses
  • Only $11

This is everything I want from a head-mounted magnifier. To start with, it's cheap. 

At $11, it seems too good to be true. But this time, it really is true!

Also: This $60 tool was a total game-changer

I've got a far more expensive Donegan OptiVisor, and the quality of the SE magnifier build is just as good and it comes with a broader range of lenses for a fraction of the money.

Good quality lenses

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Another big positive is that the headband is nice and comfortable, making it great for prolonged wear. In fact, it's so light and comfortable that I can forget that I'm wearing it. 

Also: This must-have screwdriver has two cool hidden tricks

It's also very adjustable, suitable for heads both big and small.

Comfortable headband

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I also love the adjustable LED light. It can be panned left and right, making sure it drops the light exactly where you want it.

Adjustable LED light

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The only downside to this magnifier is that you have to supply your own AAA batteries for the LED light. But you can't have everything, and I suggest using rechargeable AAA batteries rather than disposable alkaline batteries. 

Also: The best rechargeable batteries

I use this for all sorts of applications -- putting together circuit boards, repairing devices, hobbies and crafts, and also to read find print in instruction manuals. 

For $11, this is a great buy, and it one of my most-used gadgets!

