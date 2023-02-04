This $11 gadget is a must-have for aging eyes

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Everything seems to be getting smaller, while my eyes are getting worse and worse.
If you spend any time squinting at small things, this is for you -- a dual-lens head-mounted magnifier that take the strain out of working with tiny things.
This is everything I want from a head-mounted magnifier. To start with, it's cheap.
At $11, it seems too good to be true. But this time, it really is true!
I've got a far more expensive Donegan OptiVisor, and the quality of the SE magnifier build is just as good and it comes with a broader range of lenses for a fraction of the money.
Another big positive is that the headband is nice and comfortable, making it great for prolonged wear. In fact, it's so light and comfortable that I can forget that I'm wearing it.
It's also very adjustable, suitable for heads both big and small.
I also love the adjustable LED light. It can be panned left and right, making sure it drops the light exactly where you want it.
The only downside to this magnifier is that you have to supply your own AAA batteries for the LED light. But you can't have everything, and I suggest using rechargeable AAA batteries rather than disposable alkaline batteries.
I use this for all sorts of applications -- putting together circuit boards, repairing devices, hobbies and crafts, and also to read find print in instruction manuals.
For $11, this is a great buy, and it one of my most-used gadgets!