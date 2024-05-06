This Nespresso machine is the perfect Mother's Day gift for coffee lovers, and it's $60 off

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

There was a time I refused to drink coffee at home because no matter how strong of a coffee pod I bought for my Keurig, the coffee always tasted watered down. I started wondering whether I'd ever achieve the same hand-crafted, coffee shop taste at home -- until I was gifted the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi.

With this Nespresso machine, I can make a regular cup of coffee or an espresso shot, which can then be used to make a latte, cappuccino, and more -- all at the touch of a button while keeping the flavor of the real thing a barista would make.

This is one of the best gifts I have ever gotten, and as a result, I am pretty confident anyone receiving it would feel the same way. The best part is that the machine is 30% off today on Amazon, making it only $140 compared to its usual $200 price tag, right in time for Mother's Day.

The machine is the gift that keeps on giving because, in addition to gifting your mom a brand-new coffee machine, you'll be saving her tons of money. Instead of spending up to $7 a drink every morning at a coffee shop, she'll be able to have her drink of choice on command whenever she wants -- for the cost of a pod, which starts at around $1.

This specific model is also convenient because it has a water tank that swivels, making it easier to find a place for the gadget in your kitchen. The water tank holds 60 ounces of water, enabling you to make around 12 cups of coffee at 5 ounces each or 7 cups at 7.7 ounces each before having to refill the tank.

Whether you want to upgrade your coffee game for yourself or gift your mom a better coffee experience at this price, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi is a great buy.