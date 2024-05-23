'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 95+ best Memorial Day deals you can shop right now
Memorial Day 2024 is nearly here, marking the unofficial start to summer and kicking off the travel season. And while the weekend will be great for relaxing and catching some rays, it's also a great time to take advantage of holiday sales and discounts on everything from smart home devices to TVs to tablets.
Also: The best Discover Samsung Summer Sale deals to shop during Memorial Day weekend
Major retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more are full of deals you can grab right now, and we're expecting even more savings to roll out over the weekend and through Memorial Day 2024. Other retailers like Samsung are offering sales leading up to the holiday as well (the Discover Samsung Summer Sale runs May 20-26).
Also: The best Amazon deals of May 2024
That's why we rounded up the best Memorial Day 2024 deals so you can shop now to snag savings even before the long weekend begins. We'll update this list with all the best deals leading into Memorial Day 2024 and afterward, so check back here for all the best discounts, refreshed daily.
The best Memorial Day 2024 deals
- Blink Outdoor 4 Camera Set (5-Pieces): $200 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Surfshark VPN: Up to 83% off, plus three months free (save at Surfshark) ZDNET's pick for best value VPN
- NordVPN: Up to 73% off, plus three months free (save at NordVPN) ZDNET's pick for best travel VPN
- Ring Stick Up Cam: $70 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Save up to $1,900 on select Samsung appliances during the Discover Samsung Summer Sale
- Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + $20 Costco Shop Card: $60 (save $20 via StackSocial)
- Samsung 75-inch The Frame TV: $1,949 (save $1,050 at Walmart)
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Vacuum and Mop: $1,400 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Microsoft Windows 11 Pro: $25 (save $174 at StackSocial)
- XGIMI MoGo Portable Projector: $250 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum: $349 (save $121 at Amazon)
- JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker: $50 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Babbel Lifetime Language Learning Subscription: $140 (save $459 at StackSocial)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $199 (save $80 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) 64GB: $399 (save $170 at Walmart)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: $400 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum: $360 (save $340 at Amazon)
- Ring Video Doorbell + Ring Stick Up Cam Bundle: $100 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Apple AirTag (4-Pack): $79 (save $20 at Walmart)
- Jackery Solar Generator with Two Solar Panels: $999 (save $650 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 9 41mm: $329 (save $70 at Walmart)
The best Memorial Day tech deals
- JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth Speaker: $140 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): $95 (save $55 at Amazon)
- Amazon Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $430 (save $60 at Amazon)
- LG UltraGear 34-inch OLED Curved Monitor: $900 (save $400 at Best Buy)
- PlayStation 5 Slim Console + Spider-Man 2 Bundle: $449 (save $110 at Walmart)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $95 (save $45 at Amazon)
- Apple Pencil 2nd Gen: $79 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: $70 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: $220 (save $50 at Amazon)
- XGIMI Horizon Pro Projector: $999 (save $300 at Amazon)
The best Memorial Day TV deals
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (save $20 at Amazon)
- LG 43-inch UR9000 LED 4K Smart TV: $260 (save $120 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED Smart Tizen TV: $3,000 (save $1,000 at Best Buy)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $25 (save $15 at Amazon)
- Philips 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $286 (save $32 at Walmart)
- LG 50-inch UR9000 LED 4K Smart TV: $397 (save $30 at PC Richard & Son)
- Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K Smart Tizen TV: $400 (save $80 at Best Buy)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $34 (save $15 at Walmart)
- Philips 32-inch HD TV: $118 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Sony 50-inch Bravia 3 LED 4K TV: $600 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Hisense 58-inch 4K LED Smart TV: $258 (save $40 at Walmart)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $110 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Onn 75-inch 4K LED TV: $448 (save $50 at Walmart)
The best Memorial Day laptop deals
- MSI 16-inch Prestige 16 AI Evo Laptop: $2,149 (save $150 at B&H Photo)
- Asus TUF Gaming A15 15.6-inch Laptop: $659 (save $41 at Best Buy)
- HP Victus 15.6-inch HD Laptop: $580 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch Laptop: $760 (save $340 at Lenovo)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $749 (save $200 at Staples)
- Microsoft 15-inch Multi-Touch Surface Laptop 5: $999 (save $300 at B&H Photo)
The best Memorial Day iPad deals
- iPad 10th Gen 64GB, Blue: $329 (save $20 at B&H Photo)
- iPad 10th Gen 64GB, Silver: $329 (save $20 at B&H Photo)
- iPad Air 10.9-inch (2022) 64GB: $399 (save $50 at Walmart)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) 256GB: $849 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio for iPad 10.2-inches (7th, 8th, 9th Gen): $121 (save $29 at Best Buy)
- Logitech Rugged Folio Keyboard for iPad (7th, 8th, 9th Gen): $120 (save $20 at Best Buy)
- Speck Balance Folio Case for iPad 10.2-inches (7th, 8th, 9th Gen): $27 (save $18 at Best Buy)
The best Memorial Day headphone deals
- NEW Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones with AppleCare+: $179 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones: $150 (save $49 at Walmart)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $129 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: $324 (save $76 at Walmart)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $248 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: $38 (save $22 at Amazon)
- Shokz OpenRun Pro Bone Conduction Headphones: $140 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods Max: $450 (save $99 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $100 (save $30 at Best Buy)
- Soundcore by Anker A40 Headphones: $49 (save $51 at Amazon)
- Jabra Elite 8 Earbuds: $130 (save $70 at Amazon)
The best Memorial Day robot vacuum deals
- Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum: $400 (save $200 with coupon at Amazon)
- iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $559 (save $171 at Best Buy)
- Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $650 (save $441 at Amazon)
- Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $600 (save $600 at Amazon)
- Ecovacs Cube Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop: $430 (save $370 at Best Buy)
The best Memorial Day home deals
- Ring Indoor Cam: $40 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Evie LED Smart Light Strip: $50 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Anker Solix 522 Portable Power Station: $199 (save $70 at Best Buy)
- Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2: $49 (save $21 at Amazon)
- Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum: $600 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: $299 (save $120)
- Bluetti Portable Power Station EB3A: $198 (save $101 at Amazon)
- Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: $149 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner: $125 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Bissell Little Green Cordless Carpet Cleaner: $150 (save $50 at Bissell)
- Arctic King Mini Fridge: $129 (save $69 at Walmart)
- Dewalt 20V Cordless Drill Kit: $139 (save $100 at Amazon)
The best Memorial Day outdoor deals
- Blackstone 17-inch Propane Griddle: $179 (save $50 at Walmart)
- XGIMI Horizon Projector: $700 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Greenworks 1900 PSI Electronic Pressure Washer Kit: $130 (save $90 at Best Buy)
- Traeger Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker: $600 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Sunnyglade 9-inch Patio Umbrella: $48 (save $17 at Amazon)
The best Memorial Day deals under $25
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $25 (save $15 at Amazon)
- Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: $23 (save $5 at Amazon)
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker: $22 (save $8 at Amazon)
- Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Water Bottle: $25 (save $7 at Amazon)
- Anker 332 USB-C Hub: $19 (save $6 at Amazon)
- Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera: $25 (save $5 Amazon)
- Pelican Marine IP86 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2-Pack): $23 (save $7 on Amazon)
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.
When is Memorial Day?
Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday of May. This year, it is on Monday, May 27, 2024. However, you'll find that retailers will have sales all weekend long, and even days ahead of the holiday.