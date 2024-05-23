X
Tech
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Tech

The 95+ best Memorial Day deals you can shop right now

Memorial Day is almost here and we've rounded up the best deals you can shop now. Grab top TVs, headphones, home and outdoor gear, memberships, and more.
Written by Kayla Solino, Associate Editor
memorial-day-promo
Adam Breeden/ZDNET

Memorial Day 2024 is nearly here, marking the unofficial start to summer and kicking off the travel season. And while the weekend will be great for relaxing and catching some rays, it's also a great time to take advantage of holiday sales and discounts on everything from smart home devices to TVs to tablets

Also: The best Discover Samsung Summer Sale deals to shop during Memorial Day weekend

Major retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more are full of deals you can grab right now, and we're expecting even more savings to roll out over the weekend and through Memorial Day 2024. Other retailers like Samsung are offering sales leading up to the holiday as well (the Discover Samsung Summer Sale runs May 20-26). 

Also: The best Amazon deals of May 2024

That's why we rounded up the best Memorial Day 2024 deals so you can shop now to snag savings even before the long weekend begins. We'll update this list with all the best deals leading into Memorial Day 2024 and afterward, so check back here for all the best discounts, refreshed daily. 

The best Memorial Day 2024 deals 

The best Memorial Day tech deals 

Echo Show 8
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The best Memorial Day TV deals 

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The best Memorial Day laptop deals 

M3 MacBook Air on desk
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

The best Memorial Day iPad deals 

ipad-air-with-apple-magic-keyboard
Kayla Solino/ZDNET

The best Memorial Day headphone deals

beats-solo-3
Kayla Solino/ZDNET

The best Memorial Day robot vacuum deals

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The best Memorial Day home deals

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The best Memorial Day outdoor deals

Mammotion Luba 2 robot mower
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The best Memorial Day deals under $25 

amazon-fire-stick
Kayla Solino/ZDNET

When will these deals expire?

Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday of May. This year, it is on Monday, May 27, 2024. However, you'll find that retailers will have sales all weekend long, and even days ahead of the holiday. 

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

amazon.png

The best Amazon deals right now: May 2024

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet view

The 36 best Cyber Monday tech deals still available online

amazonshop

Amazon Prime Day will be back in July. Here's what we know so far