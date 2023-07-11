This impressive 200W portable solar panel just dropped to 50% off on Amazon

Ugreen 200W portable solar panel Ugreen/ZDNET

Portable solar power stations are all the rage. Problem is, the solar panels needed to turn a portable power station into a portable solar power station are expensive, usually around $500 or more for a single decent 200 Watt panel. Well, right now, Ugreen is offering its 200W waterproof IP67 solar panels for 50% off during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 event.

Yes, you read that right, you can grab a $500 solar panel for only $249.

And these are great panels. I've been testing them as part of the Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 power station (which is available for 25% off!) and I've been seriously impressed by their performance.

Read the review: Ugreen PowerRoam 1200

There's a lot to like about this solar panel that goes beyond the whopping 50% off the list price. First off, the panel is rated IP67 water resistant, which means that you don't have to continually put it away at the first sign of rain or mist or dew or for any other form of water that mother nature throws at you when you're outside.

Another cool feature is that it has a built-in solar alignment tool to help you point it directly at the sun and get the best possible power output. Using this is far, far better than squinting at the sun.

Ugreen solar panels features a handy solar alignment tool Ugreen/ZDNET

Don't have a Ugreen power station, but have a different one? Don't worry, as long your power station has an XT60 or can take MC-4 connectors, and can take 200W or more solar input, then you're good to go with these panels.

For $249 as part of the Amazon Prime Day deals, these Ugreen 200W solar panels are a steal. Even at their full price of $500, they're competitively priced, but with the 50% off, I don't think they're going to stay in stock for that long, so it's a case of grab one while you can!