'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 110 best October Prime Day deals you can buy: Live updates
Amazon's October Prime Day sale is happening now, with tons of discounts across the site through Wednesday. During this Prime Big Deal Days event, you can buy robot vacuums, phones, TVs, laptops, tablets, and lots more, including name-brand tech like Apple and Samsung products -- all at a major discount. Whether you're getting a head start on holiday shopping or you're ready to make that item you've been eyeing for a while yours, now is the perfect time to save some cash on top-rated products.
ZDNET found the best October Prime Day deals that you can enjoy right now, divided by category. This page will be updated throughout the day as new deals become available, so make sure you check back again for more discounts.
Best October Prime Day 2023 deals: Live updates
Here are the best Prime Big Deal Days sales from Amazon right now. This list is updated frequently.
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): $189 (save $50)
- Anker USB C Charger, three ports: $43 (save $32)
- Vitamix Explorian Blender: $190 (save $100)
- Theragun Prime Massage Gun: $194 (save $35)
- GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker: $549 (save $150)
- Amazon Basics padded office chair: $64 (save $20)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $95 (save $45)
- Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K: $440 (save $160)
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9: $1,276 (save $924)
- iRobot Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $500 (save $500)
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch laptop, M2 chip: $1,449 (save $250 at Best Buy)
- Sony 75-inch Class BRAVIA 4K HDR smart TV: $998 (save $500 at Walmart)
Best October Prime Day robot vacuum deals
- iRobot Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $500 (save $500)
- iRobot Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $586 (save $214)
- Roborock Q7 Max+ robot vacuum: $500 (save $370)
- iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $350 (save $250)
- iRobot Roomba 692 vacuum: $165 (save $135)
- iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum: $200 (save $200)
- Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: $400 (save $250)
- Dreametech L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: $630 (save $370)
- Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum: $200 (save $100)
- iRobot Braava Jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop: $300 (save $200)
- Shark robot vacuum and mop combo: $400 (save $300)
- Shark AI Self-Cleaning robot vacuum & mop: $241 (save $239)
Best October Prime Day TV deals
- Sony OLED 55 inch BRAVIA XR A80L Series 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,498 (save $402)
- Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 8K Mini LED Quantum HDR Smart TV: $3,798 (save $1,200)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $150 (save $226, invitation only)
- Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV: $440 (save $160)
- VIZIO 50-inch MQX-Series 4K 120Hz QLED HDR10+ Smart TV: $480 (save $150)
- INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV: $80 (save $70)
- Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Bravia Series TV: $1,998 (save $1,302)
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series smart TV: $110 (save $90)
- INSIGNIA 50-inch smart TV: $220 (save $80)
- Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Q70C Series Quantum HDR TV: $798 (save $200)
- LG C2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV: $1,097 (save $403)
- Samsung 75-inch Class Crystal UHD CU7000 TV: $668 (save $80)
- Samsung 85-Inch Class Crystal UHD 4K CU8000: $1,298 (save $300)
Best October Prime Day streaming device deals
- Google Chromecast HD + Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro: $190 (save $40)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23 (save $27)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $18 (save $12)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $110 (save $30)
- Roku Streambar: $100 (save $30)
- NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Streaming Media Player: $125 (save $25)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $37 (save $13)
Best October Prime Day headphone deals
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): $189 (save $60 on the brand-new model with a USB-C case)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $94 (save $106)
- SHOKZ OpenRun Pro Bone Conduction Headphones: $125 (save $55)
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $480 (save $69)
- Sony WH-1000XM4:$248 (Save $100)
- Bose Headphones 700, Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over-Ear Wireless Headphones: $279 (save $100)
- Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (2021 release, 2nd gen): $65 (save $55)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $199 (save $80)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones: $280 (save $100)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro: $120 (save $80)
- Bose QuietComfort 45: $229 (save $100)
Best October Prime Day phone deals
- Google Pixel 8 Pro with Pixel Watch 2: $999 (save $350)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $800 (save $200)
- Samsung Galaxy S22: $599 (save $250)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, 512GB: $1,030 (save $350)
- Samsung Galaxy S23, unlocked, 256GB: $710 (save $150)
- Motorola Think Phone, 2023: $500 (save $200)
- Google Pixel 7a, unlocked: $400 (save $100)
- TCL 40XL 128GB, unlocked: $98 (save $82)
- OnePlus 11 256GB: $650 (save $150)
- Motorola razr+ 256GB: $800 (save $200)
Best October Prime Day smartwatch deals
- Garmin Forerunner: $240 (save $110)
- Apple Watch Series 8: $340 (save $59)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): $199 (save $50)
- Google Pixel Watch: $210 (save $140)
- Garmin Instinct: $174 (save $76)
- Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch (Refurbished): $108 (save $92)
- Amazfit Cheetah Pro: $250 (save $50)
Best October Prime Day laptop deals
- Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip: $750 (save $250)
- LG gram 15.6-inch lightweight laptop: $1,000 (save $500)
- Acer Nitro 5 laptop: $713 (save $87)
- Acer Swift Go 14: $650 (save $250)
- Samsung 15.6-inch Galaxy Book3 laptop: $950 (save $250)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop: $600 (save $300)
- Apple 2023 MacBook Air M2 chip, 15.3-inch laptop: $1,049 (save $250)
- Razer Blade 14: $1,950 (save $1,550)
- Save up to $1000 on a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
- Lamicall Adjustable Laptop Stand: $29 (save $11)
Best October Prime Day tablet deals
- Google Pixel tablet: $409 (save $90)
- Apple iPad (9th gen): $249 (save $80)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $60 (save $40)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $75 (save $75)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet: $150 (save $80)
- Fire 7 Kids Tablet + Kids Stylus: $72 (save $55)
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch with M2 chip, 128GB: $949 (save $50)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation) with M2 chip, 128GB: $1,049 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch 32GB tablet: $140 (save $90)
- Save up to $100 on a Microsoft Surface Go 3
Best October Prime Day Kindle deals
- Kindle Scribe (16 GB): $290 (save $80)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: $194 (save $64)
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $339 (save $131)
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16 GB): $110 (save $60)
- Kindle Original: $75 (Save $25)
- Kindle Kids: $80 (save $30)
Best October Prime Day home security deals
- Google Nest Doorbell: $120 (save $60)
- Blink Outdoor Security Camera (3rd Gen): $100 (save $150)
- Blink Whole Home Bundle: $102 (save $113)
- Ring Video Doorbell: $55 (save $45)
- Ring Indoor Cam: $30 (save $30)
- Blink Video Doorbell: $30 (save $30)
- Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera: $20 (save $15)
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Cameras (3 count): $200 (save $150)
- Google Nest Cam with Floodlight: $200 (save $80)
Best October Prime Day home and kitchen deals
- Levoit OasisMist Smart Humidifier: $105 (save $45)
- Samsung Freestyle Projector: $698 (save $100)
- BLUEAIR Air Purifier: $266 (save $84)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Light Starter Kit: $86 (save $44)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release): $60 (save $70)
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine: $560 (save $190)
- JBL Bar 700: $600 (save $300)
- Rachio 3: 8 Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller: $132 (save $98)
- Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart 13-in-1 countertop oven: $170 (save $151)
- Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor grill: $170 (save $110)
What is Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sitewide sale exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Prime members will find limited-time and invite-only deals, and some of the lowest prices of the year on big ticket items. It's essentially a second version of the Prime Day sale that happened in July, similar to the Prime Early Access sale that Amazon ran last October.
When is Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day event runs Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Since 2015, Amazon has held one Prime Day event per year, running two days in July. There have been only two exceptions: In 2020, Amazon delayed Prime Day to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And in 2022, after the usual July sale event, Amazon added a second event in October called the Prime Early Access Sale, to kick off the holiday shopping season. This is the second consecutive year that Amazon is holding a second Prime Day event in the same year, with Prime Big Deal Days.
What's the deal with invite-only Prime Day deals?
Amazon tried something new during July's Prime Day, offering some invite-only deals during the event. This meant Prime members could request an invitation to score some of Prime Day's most highly anticipated deals that are expected to sell out. There will be more invite-only deals for October's Prime Big Deal Days.
Members who are selected will be notified during the day of sale with instructions on how to purchase the item at the set exclusive price. (Check out our instructions for how to sign up for invite-only Prime Day deals.)
Do you need to be a Prime member to access Prime Big Deal Days sales?
Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to get access to the October Prime Big Deal Days sales. Prime costs $15/month, or you can purchase an annual membership for $139 for a discount. For those who aren't members yet, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial. (If you're a student, you may be eligible for a discounted Prime Student membership, which includes a 6-month free trial.) We've also found some other ways to try to get access to Prime Day sales here.
What countries can access Prime Big Deal Days sales?
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale will be available to customers in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK. The sale will go live in Japan Oct.14-15.
How did we choose the best Amazon Prime Day deals?
ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices but also which ones are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.
We are checking for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals often during the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.
Where can I find more October Prime Day deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Big Deal Days sales to find the best discounts by category:
- Best Prime Big Deal Days phone deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days laptop deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days monitor deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days TV deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days robot vacuum deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days tablet deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days security camera deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days kitchen appliance deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days headphones deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Apple deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Samsung deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Fire TV deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Echo device deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Kindle deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Ring deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days weird tech deals
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: