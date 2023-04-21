Why this 11-port dock is perfect for professionals who travel

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Docks and hubs are now a common part of life, as we make use of the versatility of ports such as Thunderbolt and USB-C (or, looking at it the other way, the lack of ports on modern systems).

Most users' needs are simple, just needing to turn a USB-C port into a USB-A, HDMI, or an SD card reader, and speed and performance aren't really a big consideration.

Professionals need more. Demand more. And this is where high-end, high-speed docks that are bristling with ports come into play.

But bigger docks usually come with a big, heavy downside -- most need a bulky external power supply. They're fine if you only ever use your dock on your desk, but a real pain if it needs to be portable, as you have to carry a big power brick around.

The OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock changes this.

OWC Thunderbolt Go tech specs

Ports: 3x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), with one supporting 90W charging, 1x USB-C 3.2, 10Gbps, 2x USB-A, 10Gbps, 1x USB-A 2.0, 1x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, 1x HDMI, 1x SD card slot, 1x 3.5mm audio jack

Tough, heat-dissipating aluminum construction in a Space Gray finish

Support for up to one 8K display @ 60Hz



Power cable and 0.7m (28 inches) Thunderbolt 4 cable

100~240V, 50~60Hz, 1.5A worldwide power input

Size: 24.1 x 9.2 x 3.6cm (9.5 x 3.6 x 1.4 inches)

Weight: 949.0 g (2.09 pounds)

I make no secret of the fact that I'm a huge fan of the hardware that OWC makes. Primarily aimed at Apple users (although much of the hardware, including this dock, is compatible with PCs), the company has a reputation for making quality products that span over 30 years.

And the Thunderbolt Go Dock lives up to my exceedingly high expectations for a product carrying the OWC brand.

First, it oozes quality, style, and ruggedness. This is a dock that's equally at home on an antique wooden desk in an air-conditioned office or the back of a truck up deep in a forest and away from civilization.

It's beautiful without being flimsy, but robust without looking like a piece of military kit.

And it's well-finished too -- with no sharp edge or rough metal seam to catch and scratch on clothes or other gadgets.

Another thing that I expect from an OWC product is that it just works, and the Thunderbolt Go Dock delivers. It just works. You plug the dock into the mains, connect your laptop, desktop, or tablet, and everything works as you'd expect.

Try as I might, I can't find a weakness. The specs that OWC publishes are what you get.

Every port does what it says it will.

No ifs, no buts.

As for the enclosure, it does a great job of protecting the dock, dissipating the heat generated, and looking good. At almost a kilogram (a shade over two pounds), you're definitely going to feel it in a backpack, but since I've tested plenty of docks of that weight that came with a power brick that weighed more -- sometimes twice as much -- this one is most definitely easier to carry.

Here's another thing I like about OWC docks -- all the ports are marked. Why so many other companies don't do this is beyond me.

I use this dock so I can rapidly copy videos off the SD and microSD cards from my drones and cameras, and then move that data to my laptop and backup storage.

The blisteringly fast transfer speeds offered by this dock mean I can get this done in minutes, as opposed to hours.

One limitation of the Thunderbolt Go Dock is that it requires mains power. Not a problem in an office or many cafes and airport lounges, but can be a bit of a pain if you're used to going off-grid.

My solution is that I have a power station -- either something big like the Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro or Bluetti AC200P, small like the Jackery Explorer 240 or Anker 521, or tiny like the Omni 20+ or Omni Ultimate. I can then charge these off the truck's 12V power outlet or using a foldaway solar panel, depending on the weather and terrain. Not a problem.

Power is supplied using a common two-prong "figure 8" power cord. These are super common, and you're likely to have one already in your bag, or, if you forget it, you can easily pick one up from a local store for a few dollars.

At $350, this dock isn't for everyone. If you just want to add a few ports to your MacBook, then something like this $30 Plugable 5-in-1 will be fine. But if you need power, performance, and reliability, and you're shuffling gigabytes of important data from storage cards and backup drives, or you want to hook up your device to an external display, then the OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock is worth looking at.

It's a solid, professional, and reliable bit of kit at a price that's very reasonable.