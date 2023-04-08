Traveling soon? Take this 6-port charger with you

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

One of the great things about laptops that use USB-C for charging is that we can throw the bulky boxed charger into the drawer for forgotten tech and save a lot of desktop space by using a multiport charger.

And USB-C charging is incredibly forgiving. You can charge -- albeit a lot slower -- laptops using chargers that push out far less power than the maximum.

But nothing beats high-speed charging -- as long as you have enough power.

Satechi's new 200W USB-C GaN Charger is a charger that's up to the job, no matter what the device. Laptops, smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and power banks, this will charge them all.

Simultaneously.

On unboxing the 200W charger, the first thing I noticed is what a monster it is.

At 105 x 105 x 35mm/4.1 x 4.1 x 1.4 inches, and weighing in at 622 g/22 oz, it's a big, bulky, charger. Constructed of space gray aluminum and black polycarbonate, this gives it an elegant yet highly durable finish.

It's a monster. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I'd expect nothing less from Satechi.

On the front alongside the six ports is a discreet LED indicator. As someone who isn't a fan of big, glaring LEDs burning a hole in my retina, I welcome a tiny, inconspicuous LED.

Six USB-C ports and an inconspicuous LED indicator. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

On the bottom of the unit are rubber feet to keep it from sliding around on the desk, and there's also a cradle to hold the charger in a vertical configuration.

Rubber, non-slip feet on the bottom. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

On the front are six USB-C ports, supporting a total power output of 200 watts combined. With a single device connected to the first or second port, the unit can output a maximum of 140W, enough to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro at full speed.

When more devices are connected, the six ports can output 65W/45W/20W/20W/20W/20W.

All the specs. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

On the inside, the charger makes use of GaN technology, which not only allows the charger to be smaller, cooler, and more powerful than chargers using the older silicon technology.

I had this charger running between 150 and 200W for over a week, and the unit never got hot to the touch.

The charger supports an array of charging protocols, including PD 3.1/3.0, QC 4.0+, and PPS.

The charger does what it says it will do. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

There are a couple of things that I look for in a desktop charger.

First, does it output what the specs claim that it outputs? The 200W Satechi unit scores a perfect 10 out of 10. It can output 140W with no problem out of a single port, and 200W combined with six devices attached.

Charger in its desktop cradle. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Then there's heat output. Can it output the maximum rated power without turning into a glowing ball? Overheating is a big problem when it comes to cheap chargers -- a good reason to avoid them.

This charger has no problem with overheating. In fact, its construction is such that it does an excellent job of dissipating whatever heat that's generated.

Another 10 out of 10.

This charger keeps cool under heavy loads. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

$150 is not cheap, but you're getting a fantastic charger for your money, and one that should give you years of service. If you want to replace a whole bunch of chargers and declutter your desk, I highly recommend this Satechi 200W USB-C GaN Charger.

If your charging needs are a little more modest, Satechi also offers a 165W four-port charger for $120, and a 108W three-port charger for $80, both in a similar style, and both using GaN technology.