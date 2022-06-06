'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
How to freeze a row in Excel
We already scroll enough on our phones, so scrolling down a mile-long spreadsheet only to end up losing your place from the headers is a hassle. We don't always use the top row as the header on a table, so freezing the second or third row may be a necessity to always keep information visible.
Or maybe you want to quickly compare data from two rows that are pages apart. This is where freezing rows will help you get to a more organized spreadsheet.
How to freeze rows in Excel
Step 1: Select the row below the one you want to freeze
If your table's header is on row 3, then select row 4. The row above the one selected is the one that will freeze.
Step 2: Go to View and click Freeze panes
That's it!
FAQs
How can I freeze a column?
Excel can automatically freeze the first column on a spreadsheet by clicking the Freeze First Column button under View. But if you want to freeze another column, just select the one to the right of where you want to freeze it and click on Freeze Panes.
How can I use this to compare information?
The same steps apply to freezing a row below the header. To compare row 12 with row 87, select row 13 and click on Freeze Panes. Everything above row 13 will be frozen, so row 12 stays visible while you scroll down to row 87.
Can I unfreeze panes in Excel?
Excel has a button that allows users to unfreeze panes. Click on View, and the Unfreeze Panes button will be where Freeze Panes once was.