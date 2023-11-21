'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
How to use AI to compose email in BlueMail
In my quest to replace Thunderbird as my default email client on Linux, I first gave Geary a second chance but found it had one "feature" that prevented it from becoming my go-to. Next up in the test is BlueMail and it's already proving to be a winner.
BlueMail is a proprietary email client that offers all the features you need…and then some. One new feature is a built-in AI called GemAI -- aka "Generative Email." According to BlueMail, "With the increasing number of emails we receive and send every day, it can be challenging to craft a well-written and effective email in a timely manner. To address this challenge...Generative Email is filtered by content moderation and is based on a customized OpenAI's ChatGPT."
Although I don't personally like to partake in AI (I prefer to write my own words), there are plenty of people who compose so much email throughout the day that they could use the helping hand. That's where GemAI comes into play.
BlueMail's GemAI is quite easy to use, available across platforms, and includes these features:
- Uses AI to help users write better emails quickly.
- Suggests responses based on context, for more efficient/effective communication.
- Provides condensed summaries for longer emails, to increase your productivity.
GemAI doesn't require any installation or configuration beyond the installation of the email client itself, so you don't have to worry about having to deal with tricky APIs or even connecting BlueMail to a third-party account. It's all there, ready for you to start composing.
Let me show you how it works.
What you'll need: The only thing you'll need for this is the BlueMail app installed and configured with your email account (or multiple email accounts). That's it. Let's get our AI email on.
1. Open the BlueMail email composer
The first thing to do is open BlueMail and then click the Compose button near the top center of the window.
2. Open GemAI
At the bottom of the compose window, you'll find a small blue icon that looks like a gem with AI in the center. Click that to open the GemAI tool.
3. Summarize your email
At the Write in a nutshell prompt, type the gist of your email and click Generate.
4. Apply the results
As a test, I had GemAI write a letter to Santa asking for World Peace. (My prompt was: "Write a letter to Santa asking for World Peace.") Once GemAI composes your missive, click Apply to add the body of the email to the composition window.
5. Finish your email
All you have to do now is add a recipient, subject, your name, and a tweak to the body (if necessary). Once you've done that, click Send and you're done.
AI might not be your thing. But if you don't mind leaning into technology to compose your emails, GemAI is a very good solution and BlueMail leverages it like a champ. Give this a go and see if it doesn't help make your email communication more efficient and effective.