Smart, reusable sticky notes? Rocketbook is optimistic

Rocketbook, the company that's behind the reusable smart notebook, has announced the launch of its own reusable Sticky Notes, which are set to be the first completely erasable pen and paper sticky notes, as competitor reusable sticky notes use dry-erase technology.

If you're always fishing for a fresh piece of paper to jot down a quick note, these reusable sticky notes are an environmentally friendly alternative. And if you're worried about how reusable they will be, don't: the company claims they will be capable of re-sticking over 1,000 times.

Customers will be able to buy a starter pack that includes a set of 18 sheets of sticky notes, a storage case, an erasable Pilot FriXion pen, and a microfiber cloth. The notes are made with the same material as the Rocketbook smart notebook paper, a smooth, reusable paper that can be written on with any of the Pilot FriXion pens, and wiped clean with a damp microfiber cloth.

As with Rocketbook's smart notebooks, users will be able to scan the notes into the company's mobile app and share them digitally on other platforms.

Initially, Rocketbook will offer sticking notes in the standard of three inches by three inches, with expansion packs available in different colors and 15 additional sheets.

Rocketbook plans to start shipping its sticky notes in late fall 2023, after its Kickstarter campaign concludes. The company's first crowdfunding campaign took place more than seven years ago in 2016, and Rocketbook has since raised over $3.4 million in its ensuing campaigns.