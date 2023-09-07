The demand for hybrid work is only growing, according to a new Deloitte report

AleksandarNakic/Getty Images

The conclusion of Labor Day Weekend meant the enforcement of new return-to-office mandates for employees at many worldwide companies such as Meta, Zoom, and Amazon. But a new Deloitte study shows that an increasingly number of workers want work-from-home options to stay.

The Deloitte 2023 Connected Consumer Survey asked 2,018 US consumers regarding their thoughts and attitudes towards "digital life." The respondents' answers demonstrate that workers reap more benefits from a remote or hybrid work model.

According to the report, 56% of employed adults worked in a fully remote or hybrid way at their primary job over the past year. Of those remote and hybrid workers, a whopping 45% said working from home caused family relationships to improve, and 40% said it improved their emotional well-being, Deloitte shared.

Furthermore, eight in 10 hybrid workers reported their relationships with family members, colleagues, and managers have improved or stayed the same as when they worked entirely in the office.

As a whole, workers want fully remote or hybrid options over in-person work, with a preference for "completely or mostly in-person" dropping from 44% last year to 37% this year. Meanwhile, the preference for an even blend of remote and in-person increased from 21% last year to 28% this year.

Deloitte

Also worth noting is the even split between workers who want to be completely remote and those who want to be hybrid.

Remote education is also gaining in popularity. This year, 52% of respondents who learned remotely would like to learn completely or mostly remotely in the future, an 11% increase from 2022.

Remote work and education options help cut costs for people by being able to avoid commuting, eating out, and even professional wardrobe costs.

Another benefit to working and schooling from home is being able to tend to your responsibilities there, whether it be pets, children, or laundry. These caregiving benefits are likely factors that make people more inclined to stay home for both work and school.