The 5 best inflatable kayaks: Hit the water this summer

What is the best inflatable kayak? ZDNet chose the Advanced Elements AdvancedFrame Inflatable Kayak. We researched and compared pricing, reviews, and features such as weight capacity and kayak length to determine the top inflatable kayak as well as some other honorable mentions.
allison-murray-2.jpg
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on

Kayaking is a great way to explore a river, lake, or ocean and has become a popular outdoor activity. You can kayak solo or can be in a two-person kayak to paddle down a river together. 

Regular hard-shell kayaks can cost between $300-$1,000, but you must also have a place to store them. However, if you have limited space or want to travel easier without the need for a roof rack, an inflatable kayak is a great option that still lets you explore the waters at your leisure. 

We've rounded up the best inflatable kayaks available on the market that make it easy to hit the water and adventure this summer. 

Advanced Elements AdvancedFrame Inflatable Kayak

Best inflatable kayak overall
Woman in an inflatable kayak on a lake with mountains in background
Advanced Elements

Features: Weighs 36 lbs | 300 lbs weight capacity | 10 ft. 5 in.

The Advanced Elements AdvancedFrame Inflatable Kayak is our top pick, thanks to its sturdy build and comfortable seat. It features an aluminum frame reinforced stern meant to increase the tracking performance and allow the kayak to slide gracefully through the water. 

The kayak is made from durable triple-layer polyester material with double PVC coating for puncture resistance and welded seams for longer life. A high support, adjustable padded seat makes it easy to find the proper position for comfort and paddling.

Pros:

  • Easy to assemble
  • Sturdy and durable
  • Adjustable padded seat

Cons:

  • Pump not included
View now at REIView now at WalmartView now at Amazon

Intex Challenger Kayak Inflatable Set with Aluminum Oars

Best cheap inflatable kayak
Woman and man in life vests on a green inflatable kayak and smiling while paddling
Intex

Features: Weighs 35 lbs | 400 lbs weight capacity | 11 ft. 6 in.

If you're looking to spend less than $150, this inflatable kayak by Intex is a great option and happens to be the #1 best-seller on Amazon for touring kayaks. It includes two paddles, a pump, and a carrying bag, so you'll have everything you need to get into the water. The kayak also has a removable seat that lets you make the kayak a two-person or a one-person, depending on your needs.

Pros:

  • Great quality for low price
  • Included accessories

Cons:

  • No 3-ply construction
  • It leans to the right a bit 
View now at Home DepotView now at AmazonView now at Target

Sea Eagle Inflatable Portable Sport Kayak Canoe w/Paddles

Best two-person inflatable kayak
Two smiling people paddling in a kayak on a lake with evergreen trees
Sea Eagle

Features: Weighs 32 lbs | 650 lbs capacity | 12 ft. 6 in.

Those specifically looking for a quality two-person kayak should check out the Sea Eagle Portable Sport kayak. At 12 feet long and a 650 lbs weight capacity, it's plenty big and sturdy enough to fit two paddlers and their gear. There are two rear skegs (just like a surfboard) for enhanced tracking and speed. 

Plus, this kayak is certified by the National Marine Manufacturers Association for safety and construction standards.

Pros:

  • Largest weight capacity
  • NMMA Certified

Cons:

  • Seats could use more support
  • You sit high on the kayak, which some paddlers may not like 
View now at WalmartView now at AmazonView now at Home Depot

Bote Zeppelin Aero 10′ Classic Seafoam Inflatable Kayak

Best inflatable kayak splurge
Woman paddling in a lake on a light blue kayak with a cooler behind her
Bote

Features: Weighs 37.5 lbs | 300 lbs weight capacity | 10 ft. 

Those looking for a high-end inflatable kayak with unbeatable features should look to Bote's Zeppelin Aero kayak. It's built with three-chamber construction and a recessed deck for a lower center of gravity, so the paddler stays high and dry. 

It also has standout features like Velcro paddle straps, a self-draining cockpit, and it can secure drinks magnetically directly onto the kayak with compatible Bote Magnepod accessories.  

Pros: 

  • Very comfortable seat 
  • Stable and durable construction 
  • Unique features

Cons:

  • Could buy a regular kayak for this price tag 
  • One of the heaviest options 
View now at Bote

TAHE Beach LP1 Inflatable Kayak with Paddle

Best lightweight inflatable kayak
Woman in a life vest paddling on a river in a blue kayak
TAHE

Features: Weighs 24 lbs | 220 lbs weight capacity | 9 ft. 10 in. 

The most lightweight option on this list is the TAHE Beach LP1 inflatable kayak at just 24 lbs. It also has three air chambers for stability and three removable fins for customized tracking and control. A backpack that easily fits the kayak when folded up, repair kit, pump, and 4-piece-take-apart paddle come with the kayak. This kayak is best suited for up to intermediate paddlers for recreational use. 

Pros: 

  • Included accessories 
  • Super lightweight 

Cons: 

  • Paddle that comes with it isn't the best, but you can swap it for your preferred paddle 
  • Low weight limit
View now at REI

What is the best inflatable kayak?

The best inflatable kayak is the Advanced Elements AdvancedFrame Inflatable Kayak since it is reinforced with an aluminum frame, making it a durable and stable option. It also has an adjustable padded seat with lots of support. 

Inflatable Kayak

Price

Weight Capacity

Length

Advanced Elements AdvancedFrame

$649.95

300 lbs

10 ft. 5 in.

Intex Challenger

$126.35

400 lbs

11 ft. 6 in.

Sea Eagle 

$397.49

650 lbs

12 ft. 6 in.

Bote Zeppelin Aero 10′ Classic Seafoam

$899

300 lbs

10 ft.

TAHE Beach LP1

$499.95

220 lbs

9 ft. 10 in.

Which inflatable kayak is right for you?

While any of these inflatable kayaks are great options, it ultimately comes down to if you want a one- or two-seater, what kind of weight capacity you need, if you want any accessories, and what price you're willing to spend. 

Choose this inflatable kayak...

If you want...

Advanced Elements AdvancedFrame

The best overall option. 

Intex Challenger 

A budget-friendly inflatable kayak that's under $150.

Sea Eagle

A two-person inflatable kayak. 

Bote Zeppelin Aero 10' Classic Seafoam 

A high-end inflatable kayak with unique features. 

TAHE Beach LP1

A lightweight and portable inflatable kayak. 

How did we choose these inflatable kayaks?

We chose these inflatable kayaks after extensive research. We compared factors like pricing, reviews (both good and bad), different features that make each inflatable kayak stand out, and weights/weight capacities of each kayak.

Are inflatable kayaks stable?

Although the "inflatable" term may throw you off, inflatable kayaks are still very much stable. This is because most are constructed with highly durable PVC, which is like the material that lifeboats and whitewater rafts are made from. Be sure to look for kayaks made from 3-ply construction or thick vinyl. 

How long will an inflatable kayak last?

With proper care, inflatable kayaks should last you about five years. Be sure you store them properly and are careful not to puncture the kayak. If you do happen to puncture it, most kayaks come with a repair kit to easily patch up any holes. 

Are there alternative inflatable kayaks worth considering?

Here are a few other options to look into:

Explorer K2 Kayak

 $136.91 at Amazon

Intex Excursion Pro

 $277.59 at Amazon

Sevylor Quikpak K1

 $159.99 at Amazon

