Grab a Segway Max G2 electric scooter for $400 off this Memorial Day
The Segway Max G2 is an electric, kick-style scooter that's a great, eco-friendly way to commute to work or school, or run errands and visit friends. And during Best Buy's Memorial Day sales event, you can save $400 on one, bringing the price down to $900.
The Segway Max G2 has a maximum range of 43 miles (69 kilometers) and a top speed of 22 mph (35kmh), which means it is best suited for cities and suburbs, and you'll really need a helmet. The body of the scooter features a foldable design, which makes it easier to store in your shed or garage when not in use, or fold and take with you into the office or classroom to prevent theft and damage.
You can connect the Max G2 to the companion app to get at-a-glance updates on remaining battery life and even integration with Apple's Find My technology to pinpoint your scooter's location if it gets lost or stolen. You can also switch between the four riding modes to maximize battery life or boost motor output for making it up hills and inclines. The scooter is equipped with an LED headlight for safer traveling in dim or dark environments. Segway recommends the Max G2 e-scooter for kids 14 and older.