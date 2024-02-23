Discover affordable printing solutions with Brother printers

Brother

Whether you need to print a report for work or have quick access to personal documents, Brother's affordable series of printers are the right tools for the job. Here's a look at several of the company's affordable models, which combine efficiency and value.

Brother HL-L2400D Compact Monochrome Laser Printer

This laser printer is simple and affordable, yet it packs plenty of capabilities for personal and small business users. Its compact design won't take up much space and it offers Toner Saver Mode, making it Energy Star compliant.

In addition, it prints up to 32 pages per minute that are clean and easy to read. And with automatic duplex printing, it also prints double-sided documents with ease. Overall, this is an exceptional printer for remote workers or personal users looking for a high-quality printer for occasional use.

View at Brother-USA

Brother Wireless HL-L2405W Compact Monochrome Laser Printer

This laser printer offers flexible connectivity options with its 2.0 USB interface and built-in dual-band wireless (2.4GHz or 5GHz) frequencies. This allows you to download the Brother Mobile Connect App to print remotely.

It prints up to 30 pages of high-quality, clear content, and it comes with Refresh EZ Print Subscription which offers flexible print plans with low monthly payments. As your toner runs low, Brother offers free delivery on a replacement. Ultimately, this printer works best for busy professionals on the go who require remote connectivity and more printing solutions.

View at Brother USA

Brother Wireless MFC-L2820DW Compact Monochrome All-in-One Laser Printer with Copy, Scan and Fax

This printer is best suited for busy professionals who require ample printing needs, but also want a compact and affordable printer. This model prints up to 34 pages per minute, comes with an intuitive 2.7-inch touchscreen, and connects with cloud-based apps like Google Drive for easy printing options.

You can also make copies with the 50-page document feeder. With the free Brother Mobile Connect App, you can print your documents from anywhere with a reliable internet connection. All of its features make this printer ideal for business owners and personal users who require frequent printing, copying, and faxing.

View at Brother-USA

Take the guesswork out of printing

Brother offers affordable printing solutions for home-based businesses, remote workers, and personal users. And when it comes time to refill your toner, Brother takes the guesswork out of it for you.

With the Refresh EZ Print Subscription, Brother delivers toner automatically when you run low. That way, you can focus more on getting work done than on maintaining the tools you need to do it. These plans offer low monthly payments and free delivery on toners. It's just one of the ways Brother makes printing easier. Learn more about its products through its website.