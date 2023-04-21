Double your memory for free when you buy the LG gram Style today

The LG gram style laptops offer a sleek design, fast performance, and rich graphics to optimize streaming and gaming. LG

LG is a brand known for its stylish laptops that deliver fast performance and jaw-dropping graphics. The LG gram Style laptops continue this legacy. Learn more about what these amazing laptops offer and how you can double your memory for free for a limited time.

Beautifully designed meets fast performance



The LG gram Style laptops deliver 120Hz refresh rates, a 15-hour battery life, and true-to-life-detail thanks to the 100% DCI-P3⁴ color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black.

LG gram Style laptop features: Resolution: 2.8K 2880 x 1800 | Screen sizes: 14 or 16 inches, OLED | Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics | RAM: 16GB LPDDR (Dual Channel, 6000MHz) | Storage: 512GB NVMe Gen 4 M.2. SSD | Warranty: 1 year

The LG gram Style laptops offer a unique visual pop with cover designs that change colors when you view them from different angles. Complimenting this is the hidden lighting haptic touchpad, which only activates after you touch it. Tying it all together is the rich color resolution thanks to the OLED screen (available in 14 inches or 16 inches) with DCI-P3 100% Color Resolution -- no matter your screen brightness. In turn, you receive true-to-detail color when watching movies. And gamers will enjoy the smooth, disruption-free graphics with less eye strain.

However, graphics only matter if the performance is up to par. Thankfully, the LG gram Style laptops deliver in spades. Featuring the dynamic duo of Intel's new 13th-generation core processor and LPDDR5 6000 MHz RAM, you'll experience blazing fast processing speeds. And the Mega Cooling System ensures your laptop won't overheat. You also gain access to fast storage with the 512GB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD.

Sprinkle in the 120Hz high refresh rate and the stereo speaker 3.0Wx 2 with Dolby Atmos, and you have a laptop that optimizes your gaming and streaming experiences. Oh, and the battery lasts up to 15 hours, or 12.5 hours when streaming. It's further proof that great things can come in stylish packages.

Security and connectivity made effortless

The LG gram Style laptops feature Intel Unison and LG Sync On Mobile. It allows you to connect your mobile phone to your laptop for voice calls, text messaging, and more. If you're working on multiple tasks concurrently, it can save you time relative to attempting to work from multiple devices.

Keeping your data protected is of utmost importance. LG wants to allay your fears by offering proprietary software, LG Security Guard, which prevents hackers from snagging your data in public places.

Overall, this makes the LG gram Style laptops perfect for gamers looking for vivid graphics without any disruptions. The lightweight design and generous battery life make it a powerful, portable laptop that you can use securely wherever you go. The LG gram Style 14-inch starts from $1,499.99 while the 16-inch model begins at $1,799.99.

Double your memory for free

Right now, you can double your memory for free when you buy the 14-inch or 16-inch LG gram Style laptop. Through Apr. 16, you'll receive a 32GB laptop for the price of a 16GB version. Visit the LG deals page to learn more about this enticing offer.