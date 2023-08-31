Top Dell back-to-school Labor Day deals: Monitors, laptops, and more

Back-to-school season means upgrading your tech for better products that will help you into the school year. But devices like monitors, laptops, and PCs can be pricey.
Luckily, Dell is having a back-to-school sale starting this Labor Day weekend through Sept. 15, where you can save up to nearly 50% on school essentials -- plus free delivery -- all while upgrading your years-old laptop to something better and faster. Or, if you're looking to boost your productivity or your gaming setup, Dell has monitors, gaming headsets, and more available at a deep discount.
We've rounded up the best Dell back-to-school deals you'll find on Dell's website. But hurry: While most of these deals last until Sept. 15, some expire on Sept. 7.
The best Dell back-to-school deals
This Dell laptop was built for getting things done, whether it's productivity tasks or creating, thanks to its 13th-gen Core i7-13700H processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 15.6-inch anti-glare InfinityEdge display.
This laptop is a great balance between size and performance, and gives a lot of value for its money (especially at 13% off).
*Note: This deal lasts until 9/7*
The Dell Inspiron 16 laptop is 30% until Sept. 7. It has standout features that include Dolby Atmos spatial audio, a 16:10 aspect ratio display which allows you to view more content on your screen, and an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor that provides high performance for when you need it most at school.
*Note: This deal lasts until 9/7*
Looking for a bigger screen for study sessions? Dell's 27-inch monitor is currently 25% off during the back-to-school sale. This monitor has up to a 75Hz refresh rate and a full HD (1080p) 1920 x 1080 resolution.
Even though a gaming laptop isn't a school necessity, it can come in handy for breaks during long study session nights. This Alienware x16 gaming laptop comes with six speakers, a 16:10 display, 100 micro LEDs, new AlienFX Loop and Rainbow lightning modes, and a larger touchpad than the previous generation.
*Note: This deal lasts until 9/7*
Or, you could opt for the Alienware gaming monitor, which gives you 25 inches of screen display and an ultra-fast refresh rate of 500Hz so that you can keep up with everything that happens in your game without any latency. It also is easy on the eyes during hours of gaming thanks to Dell's always-on TUV-certified ComfortView Plus Low Blue Light hardware solution that reduces blue light emissions while maintaining radiant color.