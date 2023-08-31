/>
Tech
Top Dell back-to-school Labor Day deals: Monitors, laptops, and more

Looking for a laptop, monitor, or PC for back to school? Dell's got you covered with deals on these devices and more.
A glowing Dell logo on a laptop.

Dell is offering a number of limited-time deals for Labor Day and your back-to-school shopping needs.

NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty Images

Back-to-school season means upgrading your tech for better products that will help you into the school year. But devices like monitors, laptops, and PCs can be pricey. 

Luckily, Dell is having a back-to-school sale starting this Labor Day weekend through Sept. 15, where you can save up to nearly 50% on school essentials -- plus free delivery -- all while upgrading your years-old laptop to something better and faster. Or, if you're looking to boost your productivity or your gaming setup, Dell has monitors, gaming headsets, and more available at a deep discount. 

We've rounded up the best Dell back-to-school deals you'll find on Dell's website. But hurry: While most of these deals last until Sept. 15, some expire on Sept. 7. 

The best Dell back-to-school deals 

Dell XPS 15 Laptop

Save $200
Dell XPS 15 laptop with green and yellow swirls on its screen
Dell/ZDNET

This Dell laptop was built for getting things done, whether it's productivity tasks or creating, thanks to its 13th-gen Core i7-13700H processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 15.6-inch anti-glare InfinityEdge display. 

This laptop is a great balance between size and performance, and gives a lot of value for its money (especially at 13% off). 

*Note: This deal lasts until 9/7*

View now at Dell

Dell Inspiron 16 Laptop

Save $300
Dell Inspiron 16 laptop with a music video on its screen
Dell/ZDNET

The Dell Inspiron 16 laptop is 30% until Sept. 7. It has standout features that include Dolby Atmos spatial audio, a 16:10 aspect ratio display which allows you to view more content on your screen, and an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor that provides high performance for when you need it most at school. 

*Note: This deal lasts until 9/7*

View now at Dell

Dell 27-inch Monitor

Save $40
A 27-inch Dell monitor with a kicking man on its screen
Dell/ZDNET

Looking for a bigger screen for study sessions? Dell's 27-inch monitor is currently 25% off during the back-to-school sale. This monitor has up to a 75Hz refresh rate and a full HD (1080p) 1920 x 1080 resolution.

View now at Dell

Alienware x16 Gaming Laptop

Save $500
An overhead shot of an Alienware gaming laptop with a colorful keyboard
Dell/ZDNET

Even though a gaming laptop isn't a school necessity, it can come in handy for breaks during long study session nights. This Alienware x16 gaming laptop comes with six speakers, a 16:10 display, 100 micro LEDs, new AlienFX Loop and Rainbow lightning modes, and a larger touchpad than the previous generation. 

*Note: This deal lasts until 9/7*

View now at Dell

Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor

Save $130
A black Alienware gaming monitor with glowing logos on the back of it
Dell/ZDNET

Or, you could opt for the Alienware gaming monitor, which gives you 25 inches of screen display and an ultra-fast refresh rate of 500Hz so that you can keep up with everything that happens in your game without any latency. It also is easy on the eyes during hours of gaming thanks to Dell's always-on TUV-certified ComfortView Plus Low Blue Light hardware solution that reduces blue light emissions while maintaining radiant color.

View now at Dell

More Dell back-to-school deals

