Verizon 5G Home Internet: Price, features, and how to sign up

Verizon's 5G Home Internet is a high-speed internet service that uses 5G wireless technology to provide a fast and reliable internet connection to homes. In this guide, ZDNET discusses how Verizon 5G Home Internet works and how much it currently costs.

What are the key features of Verizon 5G Home Internet?

Verizon 5G Home Internet offers a number of key features, including:

Fast speeds: With 5G technology, Verizon 5G Home Internet can provide download speeds up to 1Gbps, which is significantly faster than many traditional broadband services.

With 5G technology, Verizon 5G Home Internet can provide download speeds up to 1Gbps, which is significantly faster than many traditional broadband services. No data caps: Verizon 5G Home Internet does not have any data caps, so you can use as much data as you need without worrying about overage fees.

No annual contracts: You are not required to sign any annual contracts to use Verizon 5G Home Internet, providing you with more flexibility.

You are not required to sign any annual contracts to use Verizon 5G Home Internet, providing you with more flexibility. No equipment charges: Verizon 5G Home Internet does not have any equipment charges, so you don't have to pay extra fees for equipment rentals or purchases. In fact, you get a complimentary router rental.

No hidden fees: Verizon 5G Home Internet has no hidden fees, ensuring that the price you see is the price they pay.

In addition to faster internet speeds, no data caps, no annual contracts, and no hidden fees, Verizon offers benefits for its Fios Home Internet customers, including a four-year price guarantee on Gigabit and 2 Gigabit plans, and premium plan perks such as up to 12 months of Disney+ for free, Verizon Cloud Storage, and up to $100 in gaming credits.

Where is Verizon 5G Home Internet available?

Verizon 5G Home Internet is available in select areas where Verizon has deployed its 5G Ultra Wideband network. To see your coverage eligibility, visit Verizon 5G Home Internet and enter your email address and mobile number.

Which Verizon 5G Home Internet plan is right for you?

There are two monthly plans for your 5G Home Internet service: 5G Home and 5G Home Plus.

5G Home

You can visit Verizon 5G Home to see if Verizon 5G Home Internet is available at your address.

Wireless home internet, powered by 5G Ultra Wideband

Wi-Fi 6 router and 5G Ultra Wideband receiver included

30 days support included

No annual contracts, data caps, or extra fees

50% off the monthly plan cost

Up to $500 to cover switching from other providers (new customers only)

Monthly service price is guaranteed not to change for 2 years



5G Home Plus

This plan is the same as 5G home, but with additional perks and a longer guarantee:

Verizon Cloud Unlimited

Monthly service price is guaranteed not to change for 3 years

12 months of Walmart+ for free ($12.95 per month thereafter)

Save $300 on a Stream TV Soundbar (get it for only $99)



How much does Verizon 5G Home Internet cost?

Verizon 5G Home Internet starts at $25 per month with AutoPay and a premium 5G mobile plan for new home subscribers.



5G Home: Verizon said you can "pay, stream, and connect better than ever, free from annual contracts, extra fees, and complicated setup." 5G Home Plus: Verizon said you can "unleash the power of 5G Ultra Wideband, with extra peace of mind." The plan offers a "powerful, wire-free connection plus our best perks and longest guarantees." $25 per month when combined with select Verizon 5G mobile plans and Auto Pay

$40 per month when combined with a mobile plan of $30 per month+ and Auto Pay

$50 per month with no qualifying mobile plan and AutoPay $35 per month when combined with select Verizon 5G mobile plans and Auto Pay

$50 per month when combined with a mobile plan of $30 per month+ and Auto Pay

$70 per month with no qualifying mobile plan and AutoPay

Are there any Verizon 5G Home Internet deals?

Yes. Current Fios Gigabit customers can save up to $10 per line per month for four lines when switching to Verizon's 5G mobile network with select plans. Customers who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program can even get 5G Home for free.

You can apply to the Affordable Connectivity Program by clicking here. Once you order 5G Home Internet service for your home and get it installed, call 1.800.922.0204 or click here to get the discounts applied to your bill. Easy peasy!

Check Verizon's 5G Home Internet discount page to see the latest promotions.

How to sign up for Verizon 5G Home Internet

It's easy. Visit Verizon 5G Home Internet and enter your email address and mobile number to check coverage availability and get started. After ordering 5G Home Internet, if you want to check the status of your order, go to the Order Status page and enter the order number and location code on your order confirmation email. You can also view your orders in My Verizon.

Are there benefits to switching to Verizon 5G Home Internet?

Yes. You can get up to $500 to help cover your early termination fees when you switch to Verizon 5G Home Internet. This is only for new 5G Home Internet customers who recently terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee.

