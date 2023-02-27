Verizon 5G Home Internet: Price, features, and how to sign up

Did you know switching to Verizon 5G Home Internet comes with several benefits, including faster internet speeds, no data caps, no annual contracts, and no hidden fees?
Verizon's 5G Home Internet is a high-speed internet service that uses 5G wireless technology to provide a fast and reliable internet connection to homes. In this guide, ZDNET discusses how Verizon 5G Home Internet works and how much it currently costs.
Verizon 5G Home Internet offers a number of key features, including:
In addition to faster internet speeds, no data caps, no annual contracts, and no hidden fees, Verizon offers benefits for its Fios Home Internet customers, including a four-year price guarantee on Gigabit and 2 Gigabit plans, and premium plan perks such as up to 12 months of Disney+ for free, Verizon Cloud Storage, and up to $100 in gaming credits.
Verizon 5G Home Internet is available in select areas where Verizon has deployed its 5G Ultra Wideband network. To see your coverage eligibility, visit Verizon 5G Home Internet and enter your email address and mobile number.
There are two monthly plans for your 5G Home Internet service: 5G Home and 5G Home Plus.
You can visit Verizon 5G Home to see if Verizon 5G Home Internet is available at your address.
This plan is the same as 5G home, but with additional perks and a longer guarantee:
Verizon 5G Home Internet starts at $25 per month with AutoPay and a premium 5G mobile plan for new home subscribers.
|5G Home: Verizon said you can "pay, stream, and connect better than ever, free from annual contracts, extra fees, and complicated setup."
|5G Home Plus: Verizon said you can "unleash the power of 5G Ultra Wideband, with extra peace of mind." The plan offers a "powerful, wire-free connection plus our best perks and longest guarantees."
Yes. Current Fios Gigabit customers can save up to $10 per line per month for four lines when switching to Verizon's 5G mobile network with select plans. Customers who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program can even get 5G Home for free.
You can apply to the Affordable Connectivity Program by clicking here. Once you order 5G Home Internet service for your home and get it installed, call 1.800.922.0204 or click here to get the discounts applied to your bill. Easy peasy!
Check Verizon's 5G Home Internet discount page to see the latest promotions.
It's easy. Visit Verizon 5G Home Internet and enter your email address and mobile number to check coverage availability and get started. After ordering 5G Home Internet, if you want to check the status of your order, go to the Order Status page and enter the order number and location code on your order confirmation email. You can also view your orders in My Verizon.
Yes. You can get up to $500 to help cover your early termination fees when you switch to Verizon 5G Home Internet. This is only for new 5G Home Internet customers who recently terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee.
Check out Verison's support page for 5G Home Internet and how to switch to Verizon for more details.