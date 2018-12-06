​02 data network outage: Software problem to blame says operator

A data network outage that has left O2 customers unable to use mobile data is the result of a 'global software issue' according to the operator.

O2 is the second largest mobile operator in the UK; the company says it has around 32 million connections to its network and also hosts virtual network operators, such as Sky Mobile, Lyca Mobile and giffgaff.

O2 said it is aware that customers are unable to use data this morning.

"One of our third party suppliers has identified a global software issue in their system which has impacted us," it said. "We believe other mobile operators around the world are also affected."

O2 said its technical teams are working with its supplier's teams to fix the problem.

"We'd encourage our customers to use Wi-Fi wherever they can and we apologise for the inconvenience caused."

