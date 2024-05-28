I'm a diehard Pixel user, but I'm considering a change for two reasons (and I'm not alone)

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

I've been using Pixel Phones since the very first iteration. That relationship has been filled with ups and downs. Some of the downs (such as call quality) have improved enough that they're no longer a consistent issue. However, Google's track record with the Pixel releases has always been pretty shaky.

I remember, back with the Pixel 3, the call quality was atrocious. The 4 seemed to fix the issue but the battery life was dreadful. The call quality on the 5 regressed but the battery life was great.

Also: The best Android phones to buy in 2024

With every step forward, there seems to be a couple of steps backward. At the same time, you have companies, such as Nothing, producing exciting phones and developing a reputation for consistency and quality. And with the Nothing Phone 3 on the horizon, it's getting to be challenging to convince myself that the Pixel is still the phone for me.

Two features keep me locked in with Pixel: quick updates and the camera. But that's really it.

And that's why I've been pondering a switch. Sure, the camera takes stunning photos and I can always count on my Pixel being as up-to-date as possible. But there are two issues that have started to get under my skin. For some, those reasons might not be enough to have them pondering a change but I'm confident there are plenty of others who will nod their head in commiseration with my position.

Also: This $350 Nothing phone nearly made me forget about the flagships

According to this study by Stockylitis, 57% of Pixel owners plan to switch to another phone brand. The study also found that Google has 23% more dissatisfied users than Apple or Samsung. The study didn't explain why Pixel users are so dissatisfied but the numbers are very telling.

It's not just me. Let me explain.

Too much AI is a bad thing

This is my biggest issue with the trajectory of the Pixel phones. Google is unwavering in its commitment to AI and I'm not okay with that. Yes, I understand AI has its place and can do very good things. The issue is that Google is pushing the Pixels into a position where the phone will do everything for the user.

Also: How to avoid AI Overviews in Google Search: Three easy ways

I don't want AI to write emails for me. I don't want AI writing anything for me. I don't want AI responding to messages or having access to all of my content all the time. Yes, I'm okay with AI being used to bolster a digital assistant and even processing photos. I'm also okay with using AI for research. But, for me, that's the extent of my need.

However, Google seems to think AI is the solution for everyone's problems and has gone all in on the technology. The company has so deeply entwined the Pixel devices that I don't believe there's any chance of going back and I can only imagine how this is going to evolve.

Bland designs

This is my next problem with the Pixel devices. They're just bland, bordering on ugly. I have seen the rumored renderings of the Pixel 9 which could change that. However, if history is any indicator, those renderings might be a distraction and the final results might wind up being just another minor evolution of what Google has been producing. If so, I'm done.

I know aesthetics don't make the phone but they certainly don't hurt. One thing Apple has done is remain fairly consistent with its designs. And you can't argue that the iPhone is about as sleek and modern a phone as you'll find on the market.

That's where companies like Nothing shine. Sure, the glyphs might be a gimmick but the feature shows the company is trying to deliver something different. Google seems to think it can continue producing these uninspired designs that are hard to hold or keep clean, and that don't exactly inspire the desire to buy another.

Also: How to clear the cache on your Android phone or tablet

The only Pixel phone that avoided the bland design was the Pixel 4. At the time, that phone was one of the best on the market. Had Google been smart, it would have stuck with that aesthetic, which would have done more to win over new users than the aesthetic it wound up with. The Pixel 4 was such an elegant design I didn't want to hide it behind a cover. I was more than happy to tuck my Pixel 6/7/8 phones inside a cover.

I'm convinced that those bland designs are a big reason why so many people are ready to jump the good ship Google.

There are, of course, other issues, such as:

Inconsistent call quality.

Rising costs.

Terrible marketing.

Even worse support.

Lag/stutters with scrolling.

Display issues.

Unreliable GPay.

Lack of third-party accessories.

For me, however, the big issues are AI and the terrible aesthetic and I don't see those changing any time soon. In the end, I'll wait to see what Nothing reveals with its next iteration, but I have a feeling that might be the perfect time for me to finally move away from the Pixel.

Nothing, are you listening? If you deliver the goods, you might find yourself with a lot of new users.